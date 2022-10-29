scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Elon Musk Twitter takeover Live Updates: Twitter to form Content Moderation Council

By: Tech Desk
Mumbai | Updated: October 29, 2022 12:09:55 pm
Twitter, Twitter takeover, elon musk twitter, elon musk news, twitter news,Here are live updates from what is going on at Twitter after Elon Musk's acquisition. (Image Source: Reuters)

Elon Musk Twitter Live Updates: Twitter is now officially owned by Elon Musk, the world’s richest man. As expected the acquisition comes with full drama, with Musk sacking the CEO and three other executives to fake employees carrying boxes outside the headquarters pretending they were sacked. There is currently a lot going on backstage at Twitter.

As the threat of mass layoffs looms large over Twitter employees, Musk has continued sharing updates on his future plans of what could essentially be Twitter 2.0 on his personal handle. Check out live updates from the Musk-Twitter scenario below.

12:09 (IST)29 Oct 2022
Musk is said to take Twitter CEO role, reverse life bans

Elon Musk plans to assume the role of chief executive officer at Twitter Inc. after completing his $44 billion acquisition, taking the helm of the social media giant, as per a report by Bloomberg.

12:05 (IST)29 Oct 2022
Twitter’s top executives set to exit with $100 million payout as Musk takes over

Three of Twitter’s top executives reportedly fired after Elon Musk completed his takeover are set to collect over $100 million in severance and payouts of previously granted equity awards. Ex-Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal is eligible to receive roughly $50 million. Click on the image to read more.

11:57 (IST)29 Oct 2022
Elon Musk fires Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: A look at the CEO’s short-lived term

Parag Agrawal was appointed Twitter CEO back in November 2021. But in just under a year, Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has fired the India-born CEO. A look at Agrawal's short stint as Twitter's boss. Click the image below for more.

11:55 (IST)29 Oct 2022
Musk fires Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, other key executives on Day 1

One of Musk's first actions as the new effective owner of Twitter was to fire key executives including recently appointed CEO Parag Agrawal as well as content policy chief Vijaya Gadde. 

Musk also took to his personal Twitter handle to announce that "the bird is freed", also changing his Twitter account description to 'Chief Twit'.

11:49 (IST)29 Oct 2022
Elon Musk completes $44 billion deal to own Twitter

Elon Musk compoleted his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter earlier this week. The SpaceX, Tesla founder had previously shared his views on making the platform a free-speech supporting one and to get there, changes include job cuts, new leadership roles as well as changes to how Twitter deals with advertisers.

Musk has also been adding a comic touch to the turn of events, walking in the Twitter office quite literally with a kitchen sink in his hands. Check outmore detailsby clicking on the picture below. 


Elon Musk, the world's richest man recently completed his acquisition of micro-blogging platform Twitter. The SpaceX and Tesla founder is expected to change how the platform's content moderation functions as well as revoke life-long bans on Twitter.

