Elon Musk Twitter takeover Live Updates: Twitter to form Content Moderation Council

Musk fires Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, other key executives on Day 1

One of Musk's first actions as the new effective owner of Twitter was to fire key executives including recently appointed CEO Parag Agrawal as well as content policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

Musk also took to his personal Twitter handle to announce that "the bird is freed", also changing his Twitter account description to 'Chief Twit'.