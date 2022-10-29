Elon Musk Twitter takeover Live Updates: Twitter to form Content Moderation Council

Elon Musk Twitter Live Updates: Twitter is now officially owned by Elon Musk, the world’s richest man. As expected the acquisition comes with full drama, with Musk sacking the CEO and three other executives to fake employees carrying boxes outside the headquarters pretending they were sacked. There is currently a lot going on backstage at Twitter.
As the threat of mass layoffs looms large over Twitter employees, Musk has continued sharing updates on his future plans of what could essentially be Twitter 2.0 on his personal handle. Check out live updates from the Musk-Twitter scenario below.
Elon Musk plans to assume the role of chief executive officer at Twitter Inc. after completing his $44 billion acquisition, taking the helm of the social media giant, as per a report by Bloomberg.
Three of Twitter's top executives reportedly fired after Elon Musk completed his takeover are set to collect over $100 million in severance and payouts of previously granted equity awards. Ex-Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal is eligible to receive roughly $50 million.
Parag Agrawal was appointed Twitter CEO back in November 2021. But in just under a year, Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has fired the India-born CEO. A look at Agrawal's short stint as Twitter's boss.
One of Musk's first actions as the new effective owner of Twitter was to fire key executives including recently appointed CEO Parag Agrawal as well as content policy chief Vijaya Gadde.
Musk also took to his personal Twitter handle to announce that "the bird is freed", also changing his Twitter account description to 'Chief Twit'.
Elon Musk compoleted his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter earlier this week. The SpaceX, Tesla founder had previously shared his views on making the platform a free-speech supporting one and to get there, changes include job cuts, new leadership roles as well as changes to how Twitter deals with advertisers.
Musk has also been adding a comic touch to the turn of events, walking in the Twitter office quite literally with a kitchen sink in his hands.