scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Elon Musk subpoena’s Jack Dorsey in Twitter legal battle: A timeline of when Dorsey backed Musk

There have been several occasions when Jack Dorsey has unequivocally supported Elon Musk. Today, we look at all the times Musk and Dorsey praised each other.

elon musk, jack dorsey, twitter, elon musk twitter,Musk, the world's richest person due to his stake in Tesla Inc, told Twitter in July he was ending the agreement to buy the company for $54.20 per share because he alleged Twitter had violated the deal contract. (Image Source: Reuters)

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has always backed tech billionaire Elon Musk but it looks like their friendship has come to an end.  Musk is now seeking documents from Dorsey after Twitter filed a lawsuit against Musk for breaching the contract of the $44 billion deal. Dorsey has been asked for documents and agreements to buy the company and about spam accounts on the platform, according to a copy of the subpoena viewed by Reuters. There have been several occasions when Dorsey has unequivocally supported Musk. Today, we look at all the times when the two tech entrepreneurs praised each other.

The first time (2016-2020)

In 2016, at a Dmexco digital marketing trade show in Germany, Dorsey praised Musk by calling him “a role model on how Twitter should be used.”

He said: “He’s (Musk) constantly on Twitter, constantly talking about what they are doing — and how he’s feeling about it as well. He’s very open and using it to correct press and if people aren’t focused on the right things. I think he’s a really good model of how to use it well,” as quoted by CNBC.

Read more |Musk seeks documents from Jack Dorsey in fight over Twitter deal

Similarly, in 2020, Musk said that Dorsey has a “good heart”. This came at the time when investors allegedly tried to push Dorsey out of Twitter. During the same time, Dorsey invited Musk to speak to a group of Twitter employees and personally asked him for advice on how the platform should operate.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...

According to CNBC, Musk suggested that Twitter should do more to verify user identities and ensure that they are real people.

Musk’s Twitter take over

Soon after Musk announced that he will acquire Twitter for $44-billion Dorsey welcomed his decision and said in a Twitter thread that he trusts the Tesla CEO to run the microblogging platform. “Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness,” he wrote.

Dorsey has repeatedly called out the board of the company, as per Reuters he tagged the board as “consistently the dysfunction of the company.” He also agreed by liking a tweet by a venture capitalist who posted that a badly run board “can make a billion dollars in value disappear.”

Advertisement

Getting Trump back on Twitter

Dorsey also supported Musk’s plan to get Donald Trump’s back on Twitter.”I do agree. There are exceptions (CSE, illegal behaviour, spam or network manipulation, etc), but generally, permanent bans are a failure of ours and don’t work, which I wrote about here after the event (and called for a resilient social media protocol),” he tweeted.

New partnership

The duo had also formed a new partnership to build a bitcoin mine in Texas that is powered by renewable, Blockstream co-founder and CEO Adam Back said at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 05:44:45 pm
Next Story

Electric car battery bottlenecks have a way of being worked out

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Explained | Why are Kerala fishermen protesting against the Vizhinjam port?

Explained | Why are Kerala fishermen protesting against the Vizhinjam port?

India successfully flight-tests Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile

India successfully flight-tests Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile

A row a day for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

A row a day for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

Cong attacks Shekhawat for comparing ‘Modi@20’ book to Bhagavad Gita

Cong attacks Shekhawat for comparing ‘Modi@20’ book to Bhagavad Gita

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement