Elon Musk subpoena’s Jack Dorsey in Twitter legal battle: A timeline of when Dorsey backed Musk

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has always backed tech billionaire Elon Musk but it looks like their friendship has come to an end. Musk is now seeking documents from Dorsey after Twitter filed a lawsuit against Musk for breaching the contract of the $44 billion deal. Dorsey has been asked for documents and agreements to buy the company and about spam accounts on the platform, according to a copy of the subpoena viewed by Reuters. There have been several occasions when Dorsey has unequivocally supported Musk. Today, we look at all the times when the two tech entrepreneurs praised each other.
The first time (2016-2020)
In 2016, at a Dmexco digital marketing trade show in Germany, Dorsey praised Musk by calling him “a role model on how Twitter should be used.”
He said: “He’s (Musk) constantly on Twitter, constantly talking about what they are doing — and how he’s feeling about it as well. He’s very open and using it to correct press and if people aren’t focused on the right things. I think he’s a really good model of how to use it well,” as quoted by CNBC.
Similarly, in 2020, Musk said that Dorsey has a “good heart”. This came at the time when investors allegedly tried to push Dorsey out of Twitter. During the same time, Dorsey invited Musk to speak to a group of Twitter employees and personally asked him for advice on how the platform should operate.
According to CNBC, Musk suggested that Twitter should do more to verify user identities and ensure that they are real people.
Musk’s Twitter take over
Soon after Musk announced that he will acquire Twitter for $44-billion Dorsey welcomed his decision and said in a Twitter thread that he trusts the Tesla CEO to run the microblogging platform. “Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness,” he wrote.
Dorsey has repeatedly called out the board of the company, as per Reuters he tagged the board as “consistently the dysfunction of the company.” He also agreed by liking a tweet by a venture capitalist who posted that a badly run board “can make a billion dollars in value disappear.”
Getting Trump back on Twitter
Dorsey also supported Musk’s plan to get Donald Trump’s back on Twitter.”I do agree. There are exceptions (CSE, illegal behaviour, spam or network manipulation, etc), but generally, permanent bans are a failure of ours and don’t work, which I wrote about here after the event (and called for a resilient social media protocol),” he tweeted.
New partnership
The duo had also formed a new partnership to build a bitcoin mine in Texas that is powered by renewable, Blockstream co-founder and CEO Adam Back said at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami.
