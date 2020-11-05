Diwali 2020: How to send Diwali wishes stickers on WhatsApp

Here's how you can send custom Diwali 2020 wishes in the form of Stickers on WhatsApp. (Express Photo: Representational Image)

This year has one of social distancing and a lot of video calls given the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. While lockdowns have officially lifted, most of us are still stuck inside of our houses. Now that Diwali is around the corner, there is a sense of upliftment in people. Even though it is a time of gifting and happiness a lot of us will still not want to visit people’s homes to stay safe from Covid-19. You can still stay connected to your loved ones and friends by sending them digital wishes via WhatsApp, and if you want, you can also send a gift to them using an e-commerce website.

WhatsApp Diwali Stickers

WhatsApp has introduced a number of Diwali Animated Sticker packs to its Sticker Store that you can download and send to people. To download and send follow the steps below:

* Ensure that the app is up to date.

* Now tap on the emoji icon inside of the chat bar.

* Tap on the Sticker icon and then tap the ‘+’ icon.

* Select the sticker packs you like and download them.

* Send these new stickers to your friends and family to greet them.

Third-Party WhatsApp Diwali Stickers

If you do not like the Stickers that WhatsApp has to offer in its Store, you can follow the given steps to get more stickers:

* Open a WhatsApp chat you want to send the sticker too.

* Now tap on the emoji button.

* There tap on the Sticker icon and then tap the ‘+’ icon.

* Scroll to the bottom of the list and tap the “Get more stickers” option.

* This will open the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store with a search result showing you sticker apps that you can download.

* Search for and download a Diwali wishes sticker pack you like.

* Head back to the chat and send the downloaded stickers.

Make your own Diwali Stickers

* Download and install the ‘Sticker Maker’ on to your phone.

* Search and download Happy Diwali images to your smartphone.

* Open the app and tap on the “Create a new sticker pack” option.

* Write a name for your custom sticker pack.

* Now tap on the ‘add sticker’ button.

* Select the downloaded images from your gallery and start customising them.

* Once you are done with the first sticker, you can create many more that will populate the sticker pack you are creating.

* When done, you can tap the ‘Publish Sticker Pack’ button.

* This custom sticker pack will then show up in your WhatsApp sticker library, from where you can choose the perfect sticker for a chat and send it to your friends and family, wishing them a Happy Independence Day.

Apart from this, you can also send a Happy Diwali wishes GIF image to friends and family.

