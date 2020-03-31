Disney+ Hotstar to go live on April 3: Price, plans and other details to note

Disney+Hotstar goes live on April 3 in India and here are details on price, subscription tiers and more. Disney+Hotstar goes live on April 3 in India and here are details on price, subscription tiers and more.

The Disney+ Hotstar streaming service finally has an official date for India, after the initial delay. The service was supposed to go live in March, but was delayed on account of the COVID-19 outbreak, though the branding and content had gone live for some users. Disney+ Hotstar will now be launching on April 3, 2020 in India.

The revamp will bring a new look and user interface to Hotstar, which will now be known as Disney+ Hotstar. More importantly the service will bring access to over 100 series including Disney+ Originals and new kids’ content. The subscription service will be divided into two-tiers. The Disney+Hotstar VIP, which is the language-based subscription offering, where users will be able to enjoy content in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The higher tier is the Disney+ Hotstar Premium service, which will have access to all the content in English and Disney+ Originals. Further advertising-supported content will continue to be available across TV Shows, Movies, News and Sports at no cost to viewers.

“With the success of Hotstar, we ushered in a new era for premium video streaming in India. Today, as we unveil Disney+ Hotstar, we take yet another momentous step in staying committed to our promise of delivering high-quality impactful stories for India…We hope the power of Disney’s storytelling, delivered through Hotstar’s technology, will help our viewers find moments of comfort, happiness and inspiration during these difficult times,” Uday Shankar – President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India said in a press statement.

What will Disney+Hotstar offer?

Disney+Hotstar will bring access to all the original content from Disney+ streaming service, along with access to Disney movies such as those from the Avengers Universe, the Star Wars universe, television content from HBO, Fox, Showtime. Hotstar’s own originals will continue to be part of the service as well, along with the LIVE sports events, which includes cricket and the upcoming IPL season, which is currently delayed to the coronavirus outbreak.

What will be the price? What kind of subscriptions are being offered?

As pointed out, there are three distinct tiers. Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Disney+ Hotstar Premium and an ad-supported basic tier. For Disney+ originals, you will need to subscriber to the Disney+Hotstar Premium tier. Disney+Hotstar VIP will cost Rs 399 for a year. Disney+ Hotstar Premium will cost Rs 1499 per year.

What does Disney+Hotstar VIP offer?

Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscribers can access the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, and other movies such as The Lion King, Frozen II, Aladdin and Toy Story 4. Shows like Mickey Mouse, Gajju Bhai, Doraemon and Shin-chan will also be available. But it will be limited to Indian languages. Bollywood movies like Panga, Tanhaji along with exclusive Hotstar Specials shows in seven language, LIVE sporting action, and STAR serials before TV will be available.



Subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar Premium will receive all the benefits of Disney+ Hotstar VIP, but they will be able to access the English language content as well. It will also give them access to English language content and 29 Disney+ originals, including The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Lady and the Tramp, and other upcoming shows. The latest American shows from studios like HBO, Fox, Showtime will also be available.

How do I upgrade from my existing plan?

If you are an existing subscriber, you will automatically be upgraded to the respective new subscription plan and will be charged the new rates upon renewal.

What else is new in the app?

The revamped Disney+Hotstar app will have a dedicated Disney+ branded section to help users navigate Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic content available on the service. Additionally, parents can navigate through the kids-safe mode to access age-appropriate content.

