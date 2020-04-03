Disney+ Hotstar now live in India: Everything you need to know

Disney+Hotstar is now live, and you can access all the Disney Plus originals. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Disney+Hotstar is now live, and you can access all the Disney Plus originals. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

The Disney+ Hotstar streaming is now official in India and the app has been upgraded to reflect the new Disney+ branding. The service was supposed to go live on March 29 earlier, but there was a delay given the coronavirus outbreak. Some users had got early access to Disney+ content as part of beta testing.

The Hotstar app is now known as Disney+ Hotstar and there is a dedicated Disney+ tab in the app to showcase original content, Disney movies, cartoons, TV shows, etc. Hotstar VIP and Hotstar Premium are now Disney+Hotstar VIP and Disney+Hotstar Premium. There is an increase in the price for the premium service.

What are the new prices for Disney+ Hotstar? Do I have to pay extra?

For existing subscribers of Hotstar premium or VIP, you will not have to pay extra at all. The subscription continues at the earlier prices of Rs 999 per year or Rs 365 per year respectively. When your subscription ends, the renewal will come with the new prices being implemented.

The new prices for Disney+Hotstar at Rs 1,499 per year for the Premium service. For the VIP option, you will have to pay Rs 399 per year. Both will offer an ad-free experience. The regular content on Disney+Hotstar, which is not under VIP or Premium can be viewed for free, though it won’t be ad-free.

So can I view Disney+ original shows if I have Disney+Hotstar VIP?

No. The Disney+ original shows are limited to those who are paying for the premium service. VIP users get access to content in different Indian languages. While Marvel movies, The Lion King, Frozen II, Aladdin and Toy Story 4, Mickey Mouse shows can be accessed along with Bollywood films, these are limited to regional languages. Live sports and STAR serials will be available to VIP users.

But for English language shows, you will have to upgrade to premium.

What extra content will Disney+ bring?

Disney+ is the original streaming service from the media giant. So all the Marvel movies, Star Wars universe, etc is part of the Disney universe. Then there will be original content from Disney, similar to how Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have their own original content. Currently, there are 29 Disney+ originals, including The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Lady and the Tramp, and other upcoming shows. The latest American shows from studios like HBO, Fox, Showtime will also be available to the premium users.

Can I still watch the free content on Disney+Hotstar?

The ad-based free content is still accessible. Just note that it does not include any of the Disney+ content or Hotstar originals, or premium content, which was anyway limited to paying subscribers.

How do I upgrade from my existing plan?

If you are an existing subscriber, you will automatically be upgraded to the respective new subscription plan. You do not have to take any extra steps to see the Disney+ content. Just update the app on your device.

Where do I see the Disney+ content?

The revamped Disney+Hotstar app has a dedicated Disney+ branded section. The tab is visible quite prominently when you launch the new app. It has panels for New to Disney+, Hit Movies, Originals, Trending, Documentaries from National Geographic and more. All the Star Wars or Marvel content has its own dedicated tab, and you can see it all in one place.

