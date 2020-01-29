Delhi election 2020: This app lets voters connect with local candidates, other voters

As the name itself says it all, Simply Local connects users with one another living in the same area/locality very easily. As the name itself says it all, Simply Local connects users with one another living in the same area/locality very easily.

With polling dates for the Delhi assembly election nearing, political parties are busy campaigning and rallying all across the state. But it is still difficult for a commoner to connect with candidates of their constituency and understand them, their ideology.

To bridge this communication gap between the voters and the candidates, Nikhil K Bapna, a Delhi-based techie, has introduced a new app called “Simply Local” with which both sides can easily connect with one another. The app is available on both Google Play store and Apple App store for free.

As the name itself says it all, Simply Local connects users with one another living in the same area/locality very easily.

Simply Local app: How it helps in elections?

The Simply Local app logs each user into their constituency network and creates chat groups for each candidate. The app “also provides citizens with a full and detailed list of all the candidates in the area and allows them to find out whatever is important to them from each candidate.”

Simply Local app uses geofencing to connect the users. So you will not need to separately search for other users in an area as it happens on Simply Local app uses geofencing to connect the users. So you will not need to separately search for other users in an area as it happens on Facebook

The Simply Local app is designed to be a robust yet simple social platform. It links chat groups with neighborhoods and lets users join pre-existing chat groups or create new ones of their interest. Simply Local app shows two feeds on its home page: one for subscribed chat groups and the other for location based chats.

Simply Local app: How it works?

Simply Local app uses geofencing to connect the users. So you will not need to separately search for other users in an area as it happens on Facebook. The app will show you everyone living in your locality using the Simply Local app as soon as you set up the location.

“Simply Local is India’s first decentralised neighborhood social/community network. Using geofenced technology we have created decentralised networks for each colony, block and neighborhood in India,” Bapna said.

Each network on Simply Local is “independent” of the other and whatever is shared and posted in one network remains only there. This means no one from another locality or network using the app will be able to see what’s happening in your locality network.

Each network on Simply Local is “independent” of the other and whatever is shared and posted in one network remains only there. Each network on Simply Local is “independent” of the other and whatever is shared and posted in one network remains only there.

“There are many advantages to having a network like this. But the big picture benefit is that one now has a very easy and convenient method to connect with people living in their community. Local elections, crime and security information, local events and finding interesting neighbors,” said Bapna.

Privacy is of utmost importance to the Simply Local team, Bapna said. “Privacy and security are embedded throughout the app. Only one’s callsign is shared publicly. Users can report improper content and block users from multiple places. There are restrictions on the kind of content that is allowed,” he explained.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd