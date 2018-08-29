Deleted Twitter app for Facebook responsible for disappearing of cross-posted tweets

All cross-posted tweets users had shared on the platform temporarily disappeared from the platform (Image: Bloomberg) All cross-posted tweets users had shared on the platform temporarily disappeared from the platform (Image: Bloomberg)

Twitter deleted Facebook app that caused old cross-posted tweets to disappear from Facebook. All cross-posted tweets users had shared on the platform temporarily disappeared from Facebook, including comments and likes related to those posts. Facebook acknowledged the issue and said that it is further probing the matter. Within a couple of hours, deleted posts were back on Facebook.

First reported by TechCrunch, the problem was not observed by many users. But a few users who frequently cross-posted did see the missing tweets. This was initially believed to be identified with the Facebook API change that prevented users from cross-posting tweets on Facebook.

In a statement shared with Axios, Facebook revealed what happened. Incidentally, following the change in Facebook API that stopped cross-posting of tweets, Twitter requested its Facebook application to be erased. This is said to be the reason for the removal of those cross-posted tweets.

In a statement, Facebook had this to say: “A Twitter admin requested their app be deleted, which resulted in content that people had cross-posted from Twitter to Facebook also being temporarily removed from people’s profiles. However, we have since restored the past content and it’s now live on people’s profiles.”

