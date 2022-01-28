Data Privacy Day: All WhatsApp safety features to help keep your chats secure

WhatsApp is one the most widely used application for instant messaging. The company on the occasion of World Data Privacy Day, highlighted the importance of online user safety and security as individuals globally spend more and more of their time online, accelerated further by the pandemic. Here we list some of WhatsApp’s features that help keep your private conversations safe.

Encrypted Chats: Every message on including calls, texts, photos, videos, voice messages, documents and status updates to friends and family are only shared between the sender and the intended recipient. The messages are encrypted to protect against WhatsApp and third parties from reading them.

Two-Step verification: This feature adds more security to your account. When you have the two-step verification enabled for your WhatsApp then it asks you to create a six-digit passcode which means that now nobody can use your WhatsApp even if they got hold of your SIM card and verification code.

Read more | WhatsApp working on a new communities feature: Report

Lock your WhatsApp with Touch ID, Face ID or Fingerprint lock: WhatsApp offers users the ability to add another layer of security to their accounts with Touch ID and Face ID for iPhone, and Fingerprint lock for Android.

Disappearing messages: The new WhatsApp Disappearing messages feature lets users set a default timer for messages to delete themselves. This timer can be set to either 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. Users can use the feature in personal chats as well as group chats.

View once: The ‘View Once’ – feature enables photos and videos to disappear from the chat after they’ve been opened, giving users more control over their privacy.

End-to-end encrypted backup: WhatsApp offers end-to-end encryption on backup of messages. An end-to-end encryption on backups means that media and messages, stored on either Google Drive or iCloud will now be encrypted with a unique and completely random encryption key. Users can also opt to have a password

Read more | These two WhatsApp scams may steal your personal info, bank details

Block and report: WhatsApp provides a simple way for users to block accounts and make reports to WhatsApp if they encounter problematic messages. In addition, users have the option to keep reported messages on their phone if they want to share them with fact-checkers or law enforcement officials.

Group privacy settings: WhatsApp’s privacy setting and invite system helps users decide who can add them to groups. This significant change increases user privacy and prevents people from being added to unwanted groups.

Also, WhatsApp regularly releases its monthly report in India in compliance with the IT rules 2021. The reports detail user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on the platform. According to the company’s latest compliance report, WhatsApp banned 1.75 million accounts in the month of November 2021 alone.