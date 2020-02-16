After WhatsApp, Dark mode comes to Facebook: How to enable it

After WhatsApp, Facebook now brings Dark mode to Facebook Lite Android users. After WhatsApp, Facebook now brings Dark mode to Facebook Lite Android users.

Facebook owned messaging platform WhatsApp recently released the most awaited Dark mode feature. The WhatsApp Dark mode is currently available for Android beta users only. This means the Dark mode feature isn’t available for all WhatsApp users for the time being, but we expect the feature to be available to all users very soon. After WhatsApp, the social media giant now brings Dark mode to Facebook Lite Android users.

Notably, the main Facebook app doesn’t have the feature yet. The company has decided to add the Dark mode feature to Facebook Lite app first. First reported by folks at Android Police, the Dark mode is available for most Facebook Lite Android users. The social media platform has introduced a dedicated option for Dark mode. Users will just need to turn it on to use the feature. Users will have the flexibility to enable or disable Dark mode as per their requirement.

Facebook Dark mode (Image: Android Police) Facebook Dark mode (Image: Android Police)

How to enable Dark mode on Facebook?

The process is very simple. First download the latest version of the Facebook Lite app on your Android smartphone. Yes, for the time being the Lite app for iPhone doesn’t support the feature. Probably it will come to the iPhone users in the days to come. For now there are no details on the same.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

After downloading the application, login with your username and password. Open the app and head to the Settings menu. Scroll down to the ‘Dark Mode’ option and turn it on. As mentioned, you will be able to turn off or on the feature as and when required. After turning on the option the Facebook user interface will turn dark.

The report from Android Police suggests that Facebook started rolling out the Dark mode feature to a wider user base last month.

Here’s how to enable Dark mode on WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps

WhatsApp Web users can now enable Dark Theme: Here’s how

How to enable Dark mode on WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd