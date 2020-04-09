COVID-19: TikTok donates Rs 100 crore towards medical equipment in India

COVID-19: TikTok donates 100 crore towards medical equipment in India (Image: Reuters) COVID-19: TikTok donates 100 crore towards medical equipment in India (Image: Reuters)

Tech companies and social media platforms are doing their best to help during the coronavirus crises. Government entities are using platforms such as TikTok to spread awareness related to COVID-19 pandemic. Recently TikTok announced that World Health Organization (WHO), UNDP, BMC, IFRC UNICEP and some other entities are using the platform to share accurate coronavirus updates and shed light on how to stay safe during the crisis. TikTok now donates 100 crore towards medical equipment in India.

In the global fight against COVID-19 pandemic, doctors and supporting medical staff are the heroes at the forefront of combating this pandemic. While citizens are practicing social distancing and staying at home as a preventive measure, India’s medical personnel are working tirelessly to keep all of us safe and protected. At the time of COVID-19 crises, the medical doctors and health workers are the most vulnerable and exposed to the virus. and their safety is of utmost priority.

Keeping the safety of India’s medical personnel in mind, TikTok has donated 400,000 hazmat medical protective suits and masks. The social media platform has also donated 200,000 masks to protect doctors and front line medical staff in India.

The Government of India has been making concerted efforts to contain the spread of the virus and through with this donation TikTok wants to contribute towards this effort.

TikTok collaborated with the Union Ministry of Textile to manufacture hazmat media protective suits and masks, which meets the prescribed standards and guidelines. The masks and suits have been handed over to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Additionally, TikTok has also donated 200,000 masks for local/state level medical workers to Delhi and Maharashtra Government.

As a responsible organization committed to the safety and security of citizens in India, TikTok is also extending support to provide additional donations in the coming times.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd