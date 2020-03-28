Fact or myth? Snapchat introduces a new game to bust coronavirus myths

After applying the filter, users will be prompted with statements about coronavirus and will be given a choice between Fact or Myth. After applying the filter, users will be prompted with statements about coronavirus and will be given a choice between Fact or Myth.

Snapchat has introduced a new image filter that doubles up as a trivia game to curb the spread of misinformation around coronavirus. The new COVID-19 Myth Busting game is an interactive filter, which lets players answer true/false questions regarding coronavirus and provide the correct information regarding COVID-19.

In the game, users have to take a selfie from the app and apply the COVID-19 Myth Busting game filter on it. After applying the filter, users will be prompted with statements about coronavirus and given a choice between Fact or Myth. On selecting the right answer, the app will show you are correct and provide the correct answer as well. If you choose the wrong answer, the app will tell you that you are wrong, and the reason as to why you are wrong.

Users can share their results with friends by adding the photos on their wall or by sending it to them. At the same time users can also invite their friends to play the game.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

As of now, the game only has 10 questions. More questions could be added in the future but there’s no clarity on the same yet. For example, “Thermal scanners can detect that someone is infected with COVID-19,” answer to which is “Myth.”

Also Read: Snapchat sees surge in downloads of digital face masks

Snapchat has said that it is getting all of this information from the World Health Organization (WHO) and not from unreliable sources. With this game Snapchat could be aiming to entertain its users as well as educate them.

This is a unique way to spread awareness about the pandemic. Other companies have taken a different route. Facebook has its information hub that provides consumers with credible information on the top of their news feed. In the information hub, it has collated articles, videos, advice and posts, which contain credible information about the coronavirus outbreak. Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, Google, Apple and other tech giants have also come up with measures to spread accurate information about COVID-19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd