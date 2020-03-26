Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Voot, AltBalaji, YouTube Premium, SonyLIV: Pricing, benefits

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5 and other streaming services in India: All plans, benefits Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5 and other streaming services in India: All plans, benefits

On March 24 PM Narendra Modi announced that India will be locked down from 21 days to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, meaning people across the country will need to be at home all the time. Due to this internet consumption has gone up drastically given people are either playing games or watching movies or making video calls with friends and family members living far away. People are also depending a lot on OTT platforms for entertainment.

Streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and some others have reduced their video quality in order to offer a smooth viewing experience at least during the lockdown period. There are a lot of streaming services available in India and a person who’s new to OTT platforms might get on about which one to opt for. To make it simple and easy for people to select streaming services and plans that suit them the best we have created a list of all the popular streaming services available in India, and explained how much they cost and the benefits they offer.

Netflix plans, pricing, benefits

Netflix is comparatively the most expensive streaming service platform currently available in India. The cheapest plan is priced at Rs 199, however, it only allows you to watch content on your phone or tablet, one screen at a time in SD quality. The Basic plan costs Rs 499, which allows streaming at one screen at a time in SD quality. The Rs 649 Standard plan users are allowed to stream via two screens in HD quality. Lastly, under the Premium plan, which costs Rs 799 offers customers to be logged in to four screens at a time in UHD quality.

Hotstar plans, pricing, benefits

Hotstar is one of the most subscribed to streaming services in India. The company currently offers customers two types of subscription plans: Hotstar Premium and Hotstar VIP. The VIP plan which allows customers to stream sporting events along with all of Hotstar’s own content. Then there is the Premium pack, under which the users can stream everything on the platform. The Premium Pack has two sub categories a monthly plan priced at Rs 299 per month and a yearly plan priced at Rs 999 per year.

Amazon Prime Video plans, pricing, benefits

Amazon Prime Video is a streaming service that provides consumers with more than what they get in other streaming services offer. It offers consumers with free music streaming and free delivery benefits. As of now, Amazon only offers a single Prime member subscription with two tiers: monthly, which is priced at Rs 129 and yearly, which is priced at Rs 999.

YouTube Premium plans, pricing, benefits

YouTube Premium has its own original shows, but most of them are international shows. Regional premium content is very low, but the content that it has is very engaging. Moreover, Premium customers do not have to watch any sorts of ads and also get access to the YouTube Music service. It is priced at Rs 129 per month and at Rs 399 for three months for single users. Family users who want to add up to five members need to pay Rs 189 per month. Students can get a discounted price at Rs 79 per month.

Zee5 plans, pricing, benefits

Zee5 currently offers two tiers of its main membership service to users, a monthly pack priced at Rs 99 per month and a yearly plan priced at Rs 999 per year. It also offers an add-on pack priced at Rs 198 per month, under which it offers consumers monthly subscription to its Zee5 platform and a Gaana+ monthly subscription. The regional pack, which offers regional content to users is priced at Rs 49. If you are a Vodafone customer, then you get a Zee5 subscription free of cost via the MyVodafone app.

SonyLIV

Sony Liv is one of the cheapest streaming service starting at Rs 29 per month.

SonyLIV is a platform owned by Sony Entertainment, on which users can stream the company’s own shows, online exclusive series, movies, sports programmes and more. It currently offers four subscription plans to users consisting of Rs 29 a weekly plan, Rs 99 monthly plan, a half-yearly plan at Rs 299 and a yearly plan at Rs 499.

Alt Balaji plans, pricing, benefits

Alt Balaji is a service we recommend that you only subscribe to if you are over the age of 18 as it contains a lot of sensitive content. The company offers two packs to choose from, quarterly and yearly, priced at Rs 100 and Rs 300, respectively. It also offers its users multiple free cashback offers with its subscription plans.

MX Player

Many only remember MX Player as a video player that could play the .mkv file format and had a slew of controls. Well, it is not the same now, as it has expanded and provides users with syndicated content along with its own originals. Also, a benefit this has is that it is completely free of cost with users not needing to pay even a single penny. But, due to it being free, the service does show ads in between consuming content.

Voot plans, pricing, benefits

Voot was earlier a free of cost streaming platform, however, the company has recently changed that and is now offering customers premium content at a subscription cost of Rs 99 per month and at Rs 999 per year. However, it has not turned over to a fully paid platform as it still consists of free ad-supported content.

