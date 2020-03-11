Coronavirus outbreak: How to avoid the coughing sound caller tune when you make a call

By using this trick you can stop the message from playing. However, it will completely not stop and play the next time you are making a call. (Image source: Getty Images) By using this trick you can stop the message from playing. However, it will completely not stop and play the next time you are making a call. (Image source: Getty Images)

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone recently started playing a recorded message with a coughing sound followed by a disclaimer regarding coronavirus. The coughing sound has been removed according to the telecom service providers, however, in our experience, it is still coming but very rarely. The sound and this disclaimer are quite irritating for some people, who have taken to Twitter, complaining about the same. Here’s how you can stop the disclaimer from playing:

On Android, after the call is connected you can simply press any number by bringing up the dialer to stop the message from playing. After you press a number, the message will stop and the call would ring as normal.

On iOS, you will have to bring up the dialer and press the hash (#) button to make it stop. The message will not stop on pressing any number like on Android smartphones.

If the message still continues after pressing the # button on iOS, or a number on Android, you will have to press it once again as the telecom service provider might not have noted the first click at all.

By using this trick you can stop the message from playing. However, it will completely not stop and play the next time you are making a call. To make it completely stop you can think of making calls over WhatsApp, Google Duo, Facebook Messenger or more. All of which do not play the message at the beginning of a call.

