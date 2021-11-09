scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
Clubhouse’s new feature will allow hosts to record conversations for later listening

Clubhouse has launched a new Replay feature that will allow hosts to record a session and save the same to a club or profile.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
November 9, 2021 1:57:00 pm
Clubhouse's new Replay feature will support pinned links

Clubhouse has launched a new Replay feature that will allow hosts to record a session, and save the same to a club or profile. The new feature will be available for users on both Android and iOS devices. Users will be able to download and share the recording externally as well.

This is similar to Twitter’s recently launched feature for Spaces, which also allows hosts to record and share an audio chat session with others. Replay is set to be an optional feature that admins can choose to toggle on or off for any public room. When Replays are enabled, Clubhouse users will be able to replay the entire session whenever they want to.

Experiencing a recorded session later will still offer the same elements of a live room. Users will also be able to experience the dynamics and involvement in the room, much like a live session, including PTRs, mic taps, and more.

Must Read |Clubhouse adds 5 new Indian languages as part of new Android update

Listeners who decide to view a recorded conversation will be given various options like skipping to the next speaker, pausing, and more. They will also be able to listen to the session at 1.5 or 2x speed. It is important to note that creators will be able to view who is listening to their Replays.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Clubhouse’s new Replay feature will also support pinned links, a recent feature that enables chat moderators to link out to different sites during a conversation. These links will remain fully interactive to those who are listening to the recording later on as well.

“When we set out to build Replays, we wanted to create something that captures the magic and energy of a live Clubhouse room, in ways that non-interactive audio streams alone cannot. Today, we’re starting to roll out Replays on both iOS and Android. Think of it as live, but later — and available to everyone,” Clubhouse said while commenting on the rollout of the feature.

