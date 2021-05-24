Clubhouse on Android crosses 1 million downloads on Google Play Store

Android users across the world can now download the Clubhouse app from the Google Play Store (Image source : Express photo)

The Clubhouse Android app has managed to cross more than one million times after making its long awaited debut. The app was launched on the Google Play Store less than a week ago on May 21 . Although Clubhouse is now available on both Android and iOS devices, users will still need to obtain an invite from an existing user to gain access to the app.

The company had recently announced a public beta program for its Android app in the US before officially launching the app for all Android users. Android users across the world can now download the Clubhouse app from the Google Play Store.

Clubhouse is compatible with devices running Android 8.0 or later. The company has also revealed its plan to introduce a new payments feature on its Android app in the near future.

Clubhouse which was introduced as an invite-only social audio app for iOS devices in March 2020 has now crossed more than 10 million downloads on Apple’s App Store. The appearance of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg which has contributed to its surge in popularity.

In the last few months, many social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram have either introduced or have announced their plan to launch their own versions of audio-only apps to rival Clubhouse. Twitter has launched its Spaces, which is already live in most parts of the world. Facebook is reportedly working on an audio chat-based feature, which could be added to the Messenger app.

Similarly, LinkedIn is also said to be working on the same feature. Instagram has added a new feature to Live Rooms which makes it a competitor to Clubhouse. The feature will allow users to mute their audio and switch off video while using its Live Rooms feature which was launched in March.

Instagram’s Live Rooms allow up to four Instagram users to engage in real time broadcasts. Some of the other popular social media platforms that have already unveiled alternatives to Clubhouse include Discord’s Stage Channel, and Telegram’s Voice Chats 2.0.