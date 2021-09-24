scorecardresearch
Friday, September 24, 2021
Clubhouse launches Wave feature for Android, iOS: Here is what it means

Clubhouse is releasing a new feature called “Wave” which will make it easier for users to invite people to audio chats. Read on to know more.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
September 24, 2021 4:00:54 pm
Clubhouse, Clubhouse Wave update, Clubhouse Wave, Clubhouse latest feature, Clubhouse Android, Clubhouse Wave featureClubhouse is set to enable the new feature for all users on iOS and Android starting today (Image source: Express photo)

Clubhouse is releasing a new feature called “Wave” which will allow users to invite people to audio chats. The company announced the same at a town hall event on Thursday. Clubhouse is set to enable the feature for all users on iOS and Android starting today.

The feature will allow users to invite friends to a live audio room by tapping on a waving hand emoji. The invited users will then be able to choose whether they want to join the call immediately and get added to an audio room or not.

The company’s blog explains the feature in detail. As per the post, users will be able to send a wave by swiping right on the Hallway or by tapping the dots icon at the bottom left of the screen.

Next, users would need to tap the wave button next to the person they would like to chat with. After receiving the notification the invited users will be able to join the private room with you.

“You can keep it to one social circle, introduce friends from different groups to each other, or open the room up more broadly and make it for everyone” as per the blog post.

The company also states that to avoid confusion, if you have the app on in the background, you won’t immediately be pulled into a room if someone responds.

To recall, Clubhouse was created by Paul Davison and Rohan Seth and was launched as an iOS-only app in March 2020. The company launched the Clubhouse app for Android in May and recently removed its invite-only format in July.

