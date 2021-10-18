scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 18, 2021
MUST READ

Clubhouse launches new ‘Music Mode’ feature: Here are the details

Clubhouse has confirmed that it is launching a new Music Mode. The mode will improve the experience of playing and listening to live music on the platform.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
October 18, 2021 8:36:01 am
Clubhouse, Clubhouse new features, Clubhouse Music Mode, Clubhouse Music Mode feature, Clubhouse Clip feature, Clubhouse newsClubhouse is now getting various new features and improvements (Image source: File)

Clubhouse has confirmed that it is launching a new Music Mode feature. The mode will improve the experience of playing and listening to live music on the platform. In case you are an artist on Clubhouse, or you enjoy listening to live music, the new Music Mode “optimises Clubhouse to broadcast your music with high quality and great stereo sound,” as per the company.

Clubhouse has stated that artists will be able to connect professional equipment, like a USB mic or mixing board, and use it while performing and broadcasting the same on the app. Users will be able to turn on Music Mode by tapping on the three dots in the top right corner of a room, selecting Audio Quality, and then choosing Music.

Must Read |What is Clubhouse, the iOS-only social audio app that is gaining traction

If one wants to listen to the performance, they will be able to easily enjoy music using their headphones, speakers, or the phone itself. The Music Mode feature will be rolling out on iOS first, followed by the feature coming to Android.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Other tech companies including Amazon and Twitter are also foraying into the space. Twitter has begun rolling out “ticketed spaces”, where musicians will be able to host shows. Spotify has its own live audio app, too.

Additionally, Clubhouse has also announced that it recently introduced its Clips feature. The feature allows users to capture a 30-second recording with stereo support.

Clubhouse is also updating its search feature. The app will now showcase the search bar in a more accessible location at the top of the hallway. Additionally, users will now be able to Wave to friends right from the search bar, to quickly invite them to a live audio room.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 18: Latest News

Advertisement