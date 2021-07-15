Clubhouse launches Backchannel messaging feature: Here is what it means

Clubhouse has started rolling out an update for its Android and iOS app. The update brings a new direct messaging feature called Backchannel ,which will allow one-to-one and group text chats on the social audio app.

Clubhouse users will be able to rely on Backchannel to discuss rooms. If you’re a speaker, the new feature will allow you to use Backchannel to chat with your co-hosts, take questions from people via text and decide who to call up from the audience.

In case you’re a listener, you will be able chat with your other friends in the audience any time you’re in a room. You can do so by tapping on the airplane icon or by swiping left to access the chat thread.

My hat? Tipped

My mic? Flashed

My messaging? Direct. After we unintentionally leaked their feature 5 times, here’s our beloved engineering team introducing the new Clubhouse Backchannel 🥰 pic.twitter.com/3bPHeGxQaZ — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) July 14, 2021

Clubhouse released as an iOS-exclusive app in April 2020. The app has gained massive popularity ever since. The Clubhouse Android app launched in May and is said to have had added more than 8 million new users ever since according to the company. The Clubhouse app became immensely popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led to most major social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Spotify to offer similar audio chat services.

Spotify recently launched its Clubhouse competitor: a new dedicated app called Greenroom, which focuses on live audio format. In March this year, Spotify had announced it was acquiring Betty Labs, the creators of Locker Room, which brought live audio format into their ecosystem. Greenroom is the revamped version of the app.