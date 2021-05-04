Clubhouse is testing its Android app with select users; expected to launch soon

Clubhouse is currently an iOS-exclusive app, and has no official version that works on Android or Windows yet. (Image Source: AP)

Clubhouse has now started testing the beta version of its Android app for select users. Clubhouse, which has been available only on iOS devices until now, has gained immense popularity in the past year.

The company has been said to be working on an Android version of the app for a while now, but has not yet confirmed when the platform will be rolling out to Android users. Recently, Clubhouse CEO Paul Davison in an interview with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, confirmed that the platform’s Android app is on the way.

“Android is not yet live, but we started rolling a rough beta version out to a handful of friendly testers. If you hear someone saying they are using Clubhouse on the official Android app, please give them a warm welcome! We cannot wait to welcome more Android users to Clubhouse over the coming weeks,” Clubhouse said in a post.

Clubhouse’s popularity has led to other rival platforms, including Facebook, Telegram, Twitter, and Instagram, developing their own alternatives to Clubhouse. Clubhouse could be looking to release its Android app quickly as it may lose a significant chunk of its potential user base to other platforms like Twitter’s Spaces or Telegram’s Voice Chat 2.0, which are already available to Android users.

As the beta version is now available for certain users the company may be looking for a wider rollout very soon. It is important to note that Clubhouse has not yet confirmed when the stable Android app will roll out for all users.