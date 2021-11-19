Clubhouse is rolling out auto livestream caption feature

Clubhouse has finally added the live caption feature to its app. However, it seems that Android users will have to wait a little longer to use this feature as this is only available for the iOS version. The popular audio-only social networking platform has announced the addition of this feature via its official Twitter account.

The newly added closed captioning functionality can automatically add live transcriptions during an audio session. This feature will make it easier for those users who are not able to understand a speaker. It will be helpful for people who are differently-abled. One will already find the Live captioning feature on Twitter Spaces.

The company has also added support for 13 different languages, as per a report by TechCrunch. So, people will be able to use the live subtitles feature in different languages, which are English, Cantonese, Mandarin Chinese, Yue Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Arabic, Russian, and Turkish.

However, these languages are reportedly available in the beta version, so the app might struggle to understand some of the non-English languages, according to a Clubhouse engineer. It is currently when the same feature will also be rolled out for its Android app.

Besides, Clubhouse recently added a few more features to its platform to improve users experience. The audio-chat platform added the ability to record and replay conversations. The platform now also gives you the option to download 30-second clips to share on social media.

Earlier this month, the company added support for 5 Indian languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telegu. The Clubhouse app also offers a spatial audio feature to make voices sound as if they’re coming from different directions. The feature was added to offer users 3D sound, which will make the listening experience a bit more lifelike and human.

One will also notice a pinned links feature that allows anyone to share outside links and monetise their work on the platform. There is also a feature, which lets users virtually wave at friends in the app, which basically mean that they are open to a private chat. One can then do a private audio chat room once the other person accepts the wave.