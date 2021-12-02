scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 02, 2021
Clubhouse introduces support for 13 new languages, updates ‘Topics’ feature

The clubhouse has confirmed that it is updating its app with two new features. Read on to know more.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
December 2, 2021 4:34:41 pm
Clubhouse, Clubhouse recording feature, Clubhouse features, Clubhouse new features, Clubhouse latest features, Clubhouse newsAs part of the update, Clubhouse is bringing support for more languages and will broaden the list of 'Topics' which will make it easier for users to find rooms (Image source: File)

Clubhouse is updating its app with two new features. The features will start rolling out today. As part of the update, Clubhouse is bringing support for more languages and will broaden the list of ‘Topics’ which will make it easier for users to find rooms.

Starting with the company’s feature which adds support for new languages, the Clubhouse Android app will now support Arabic, Bengali, Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, Farsi / Persian, Hausa, Igbo, Marathi, Nepali, Somali, Thai, Turkish, and Yoruba. The company has confirmed that the feature will be rolling out for iOS devices as well in the future.

Additionally, Clubhouse is working on introducing support for more languages as well.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Must Read |Clubhouse launches Wave feature for Android, iOS: Here is what it means

The audio-based social media platform is also updating its ‘Topics’ feature. To recall, the feature was earlier known as ‘Interests‘.

The update will broaden the list of topics which will make it simpler for users, to search and discover rooms and clubs. Additionally, the update will also introduce the option to display topics you follow, on your profile, so users can quickly view your interests.

Clubhouse says that topics will now appear on your profile “so that others can easily see what you like to talk about. If you’d prefer to keep your favorite Topics private that’s fine too, and you can hide any of them with a simple tap.” The feature will start rolling out today to both iOS and Android devices.

To recall, Clubhouse added support for 13 new languages last month. The list includes 5 Indian languages as well – Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telegu.

The update also brought support for other languages such as French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazilian), and Spanish. Clubhouse on Android will now feature in-app prompts, notifications, club names, etc in these regional languages if you opt for it.

