Clubhouse introduces in-room games as icebreakers to spur conversation

Clubhouse is testing a new in-room gaming feature on both iOS and Android devices, according to TechCrunch. The social audio app confirmed to the publication that is beginning to roll out a game called “Wild Cards,” which presents a series of questions that are designed to encourage conversations to make it easier for people to get to know each other better.

You can start a game on Clubhouse by clicking on the “+ Start a room” button on the default screen of the application. After this, click on “Games”. Since Wild Cards is the only game that is currently available, you will be presented with that option.

Once you select the Wild Cards option, you will be taken to a different screen where you will be prompted with a “Start Room” button. Once you click on it, you will be dropped into a room where you can add more people and play the game with them.

According to TechCrunch, Clubhouse provides a list of questions that would be asked during the game. The publication gave the example of how users could be asked to pitch their best idea for a movie or series in 60 seconds or less.

Clubhouse became incredibly popular during the pandemic as restrictions prevented people from gathering and attending events. The new Games feature seems to be aimed at retaining the user base that the app initially had, even as restrictions are easing across most parts of the world, and people have begun attending in-person events.

After many requests from users, Clubhouse finally announced a “dark mode” for the app on April 12 this year. Users have the option to choose between “Always Dark Mode” or “User Device Settings”. Selecting the rather would match the app’s mode to the user’s device’s mode i.e, if the user’s device is on dark mode, the app would automatically match it and vice versa.

On April 7, the social media company announced that is introducing spatial audio to the app using Head-Related Transfer Function (HRTF) technology, which processes audo signals to make it sound like its coming from a particular angle.