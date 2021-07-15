How to send someone a direct message in Clubhouse using Backchannel

You can click on the airplane icon located on the bottom of the app home screen and inside of rooms, to access Backchannel (Image source : REUTERS)

Clubhouse has launched an update for its Android and iOS app which brings a new direct messaging feature called Backchannel. The feature will allow one-to-one and group text chats on the social audio app.

You will be able to rely on Backchannel to discuss rooms. If you’re a speaker, the new feature will allow you to use Backchannel to chat with your co-hosts, take questions from people via text and decide who to call up from the audience.

On the other hand, if you’re a listener, you will be able chat with your other friends in the audience any time you’re in a room. You can do so by tapping on the airplane icon or by swiping left to access the chat thread.

When using Backchannel, the users who you follow will be able to message you and their messages will appear in the main tab. If you get messages from people you don’t follow, they will appear as part of a separate inbox.

You can click on the airplane icon located on the bottom of the app home screen and inside of rooms, to access Backchannel. You will be able to view messages here and also create new private or group messages by tapping the pen and paper icon in the corner.

Backchannel: How to Send a message

1. Click on the airplane icon on the bottom of the app

2. Click on the pen and paper icon located in the corner of Backchannel

3. You can search to find the user you’re looking for to create a new thread.

4. You can also send messages by tapping the airplane icon on a user’s profile.

Note : This particular icon will only be visible if the user has messages turned on to everyone, or if they follow you.

Backchannel: Find your message requests inbox

1. Visit Backchannel.

2. Click on Requests at the bottom of the screen.

3. You can then tap in to see the content.