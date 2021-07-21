Clubhouse ends invite-only system, reveals it added 10 million users Android launch in May

Clubhouse is now open for all users, which brings an end to the invite-only system. The social audio app currently requires that users need an invite from another user before they can join the platform. The system has been in place since the app first rolled out on iOS in 2020 and also on the Android app, which rolled out globally in May.

In a blogpost, Clubhouse founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth wrote, “Twelve never-boring months later, we’re thrilled to share that Clubhouse is now out of beta, open to everyone, and ready to begin its next chapter. This means we have removed our waitlist system so that anyone can join. If you have a club, you can post your link far and wide. If you are a creator with an audience, you can bring them all on.”

According to the founder, adding users in waves also helped them grow “Clubhouse in a measured way, and keep things from breaking as we’ve scaled.” The founders had always said they would do away with the invite system and that it was not something they wanted to keep permanently on the platform.

The blogpost has also revealed some other details about how the app has grown since launch. For one, Clubhouse has added some 10 million people to its community since they launched on Android in mid-May. It is not clear if these are daily active users or monthly active users. In India, the app had crossed more than 5 million downloads on Android, and the market has largely driven its explosive growth on Android.

It also appears that the number of daily rooms has grown from 50,000 to half a million, which shows the explosive growth the platform has seen over the past few months. Clubhouse’s team now has 58 people compared to just eight back in January.

Clubhouse also revealed that the app has seen over 90 million direct messages being sent since they launched Backchannel last week, which lets users message others inside a room. More importantly, the company claims that the average listener on Clubhouse now spends over an hour a day on the platform, an important metric from the user engagement perspective. Further, Clubhouse claims that “a huge percentage of people don’t just listen, but actually talk,” on its platform.