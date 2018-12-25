Happy Christmas 2018: Check out these WhatsApp Sticker apps for sending wishes

Christmas 2018 is here, and thanks to WhatsApp, stickers are now a popular option for sending wishes. Of course, WhatsApp was not the first app to introduce stickers, they’ve been available on messaging apps like Telegram, Hike, etc for sometime.

But given the level of WhatsApp’s popularity, stickers are now a popular choice for messages, wishes. With WhatsApp on Android, there is the option of installing third-party apps to add more sticker packs. On Apple’s iOS, sticker apps for WhatsApp are there, but you might not find too many options, given how Apple has been removing many of these for violating its App Store policies.

Here is a look at some WhatsApp sticker apps, packs on Android and iOS, you can try out for Christmas wishes.

Merry and Bright Sticker pack: Native on WhatsApp on iOS and Android

This Merry and Bright Sticker pack by Miguel Angel Camprubi is part of the WhatsApp native sticker store. The sticker app is available on both Android and iOS. A user can just go to the sticker option, all stickers, and then add this pack to their downloaded sticker packs on WhatsApp.

The Merry and Bright WhatsApp sticker pack has Christmas greetings, a Santa Claus sticker, a Christmas tree sticker, Christmas star, Christmas ornament and others as part of the pack. The stickers have a more minimalist design. The sticker pack is 222KB in size.

Christmas Stickers (WAStickers Apps) on Android

As the name suggests, this one has all the Christmas stickers for WhatsApp and it is available on Android. However, this is a heavy app at 15.76MB, and you will have to install this app separately on your Android phone.

This app does come with several sticker packs for Christmas from simple X-Mas decorations to Santa Claus packs, to ones with Christmas trees. The app even has a Debbing Santa pack. This app also comes with packs for New Years as well, so it should be useful around last in the week too.

Christmas Stickers For Whatsapp – WAStickerApps

This app by RVSquare as developer and has a ranking of 4.6 stars on the Play Store and comes with several Christmas packs to add your WhatsApp. The sticker app is heavy in size though at 12MB and comes with some unique and different stickers. The packs with the Christmas tree stickers are heavier at 1.4MB, and it comes with Snowman sticker packs as well.

Stickers for Whatsapp – WAStickers

This is one of the standard apps for adding more stickers on WhatsApp on Android. The app is 13MB in size and has a rating of 4.8 on the Play Store. As part of Christmas celebrations, this has also added special stickers for the occasion, which can be downloaded and added to your WhatsApp account.