Keeping child safe online: How to make the most of Microsoft’s Family Safety app

To ensure that the children do not get addicted to screens and maintain healthy digital habits, it is important for you to control their screen time. (Image: Microsoft)

With children spending more time at home, due to the ongoing pandemic, more and more parents are depending on the internet to keep them entertained and even for educational purposes. However, the internet can often be unsafe children. To shield kids from such content and help parents keep a track of their kids digital habits and safety, Microsoft’s Family Safety app can be very useful. The app is available on both Android and iOS. The company states that it will allow your children to “stay safe while they learn and play digitally.” Here are three ways to ensure your child’s digital safety using the Microsoft Family Safety app.

Fixed Schedule

To ensure that the children do not get addicted to screens and maintain healthy digital habits, it is important to control their screen time. The Family Safety app comes with a time limit feature. This will let parents choose how much time the child has each day and when they can use the device. This will help them keep up to date with their education and at the same time will also help limit the time they spend playing games and browsing the internet.

Age-appropriate content

It is essential to ensure if the child is viewing content suitable and safe for their age. With the app, one can monitor the child’s activities and keep an eye on what they are doing. Parents can also block harmful websites and even record their conversations. They can also set a block on specific apps that they do not want children using. Recording conversations will help parents in protecting their children from cyber-bullying according to the company.

Keep tab on child’s reports

Parents can take a look at weekly activity reports from inside of the app. This will give parents a clear idea where the child is spending time online and which device might need changes to their usage. Weekly activity reports can be viewed on the Family Safety app across all apps, games and devices, according to the company. Moreover, children can ask for more time to browse, play games etc. and the parent can decide based on the weekly activity report.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd