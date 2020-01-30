Check out Tangi, Google’s answer to TikTok

Tangi is currently available on the Apple App Store and the app’s own website, tangi.co. There is no Android app present as of now. Tangi is currently available on the Apple App Store and the app’s own website, tangi.co. There is no Android app present as of now.

Google to take on TikTok has launched a similar short video app called, Tangi. The app only allows 60-second format videos and works in a similar fashion to TikTok. The app has been built by a small team within Area 120, Google’s lab for experimental projects.

The company states that the name of the app was inspired by the words TeAch aNd GIve. It requires for creators to make content in the vertical format, which is gaining huge popularity these days.

The company has stated that they have worked with multiple creators, who already make such videos on other platforms to create video for Tangi. It states that their focus as of now is to build a creative community.

The app also comes with a new ‘Try it’ feature, that lets viewers recreate a video they are watching. The platform as of now will focus on creative videos like how to’s.

Tangi is currently available on the Apple App Store and the app’s own website, tangi.co. There is no Android app present as of now. The company as of now is not allowing everyone to upload videos. However, if you want to contribute you can join the waiting list by clicking here.

Apart from making videos, users can also like and comment on other people’s videos. All of the liked videos will be made available to the users at a later date inside of the Liked section in their profile.

To recall, this format of video was popularised by Twitter’s Vine platform. However, that platform is was shut down back in 2016.

