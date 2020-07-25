YouTuber CarryMinati’s channel hacked; hackers ask for bitcoin donations

CarryMinati’s YouTube channel hacked CarryMinati’s YouTube channel hacked

CarryMinati’s YouTube channel was hacked earlier in the day. Hackers broke into CarryMinati’s YouTube channel and asked for bitcoin donations from subscribers. Soon after the channel was hacked Minati took to Twitter to inform YouTube about the incident and asked for “immediate assistance”. The video platform was prompt to respond and resolve the issue.

CarryMinati who’s real name is Ajey Nagar tweeted, “@YouTubeIndia My channel Carryislive has been hacked, need immediate assistance.” YouTube first apologised in a reply to the tweet and asked him to connect over DM to regain the channel. Team YouTube tweeted, “We’re really sorry this happened. Mind following us so we can continue with next steps over DM?”

@YouTubeIndia My channel Carryislive has been hacked, need immediate assistance. — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) July 24, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

We’re really sorry this happened. Mind following us so we can continue with next steps over DM? — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) July 24, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The incident was similar to Twitter Bitcoin scam that compromised accounts of some of the popular personalities such as Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, among others.

Read what happened in Twitter bitcoin scam

Notably, CarryMinati’s second YouTube channel that goes by the name CarryIislive was hacked. The account currently has 6.67million subscribers. The main CarryMinati account has 24million subscribers. In the Carryislive channel, he posts videos related to gaming only.

Hackers reportedly changed the description of the account with account details for bitcoin donation. Hackers said to have streamed CarryMinati’s old Bihar Charity stream with the description for Bitcoin’s address to trick subscribers.

Fans took to Twitter to show their concern about the hacking incident.

CarryMinati’s fans hold YouTube responsible for the hacking incident. After being compromised for quite some time CarryMinati regained access to the channel. The display photo of the channel has been removed for the time being, probably as a part of the regain process.

Who is CarryMinati

For now, there are no details on how the channel was hacked.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd