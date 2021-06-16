Bumble introduces new Night In, video notes feature for virtual dating

Bumble recently introduced its new ‘Night In’ feature targeted at virtual dating. The feature will allow two Bumble matches to experience interactive games over a one-on-one video chat. The new feature is set to help potential couples meet virtually and enjoy themselves together in case they cannot meet in real life due to ongoing circumstances.

Here’s how the new feature will work

After two people have matched, they have the option to participate in a newly imagined virtual date through “Night In” by clicking the icon within the chat message. After opting for this feature, both parties will receive notifications within the app for their video date.

Once both people are within their virtual game room, they will be presented with a virtual game and an explanation of the rules. Bumble will offer trivia upon launch, and the company plans to expand this feature with new game options and virtual experiences in the near future.

New video notes feature

Bumble had launched the audio notes feature last year and the app is now also adding a new video notes feature. The addition allows people to send quick videos to each other directly in chat to help “break the ice and build deeper conversations”.

People can choose to add five Snapchat lenses for their video notes, including Atmosphere, Reactions, and Fox Ears/Tail. Users can also now change their video call backgrounds and choose from options like a picnic in Paris, a gondola ride in Venice, and a campfire under the stars, among others.

These 360-degree backgrounds will imitate being together in real life and will react to your movement. The AR backgrounds will be available in Bumble’s existing video calling feature, allowing people to make their video calls more exciting to kickstart conversations.