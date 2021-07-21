Bumble introduces new ‘I’m Vaccinated’ badge for Indian users

Here's all you need to know about the new Bumble feature. (Image Source: Bumble)

Bumble has announced the addition of a new “I’m vaccinated” badge on the online dating platform. The badge, which can be added to user’s profiles, will help users find out if their matches have been vaccinated before meeting them in real life.

“People on Bumble can also indicate their dating preferences through the COVID Preferences Centre, which they can access by tapping their profile icon within the Bumble app,” Bumble said in a statement.

After matching with someone, both individuals will be able to see what the other person’s dating preferences are, which makes it easier to kick off a conversation about what kind of dates they’re comfortable going on, what precautions they want to take, and their expectations about masks and social-distancing.

More vaccinated users on Bumble

Bumble has observed a steady increase in the number of people who have included the word “vaccine” or “vaccinated” in their Bumble profiles in India since the roll out of COVID-19 vaccines for 18+ age groups.

“We know that looking ahead in 2021, 4 in 5 single Indians are excited and hopeful about dating, however, a third remain nervous about their safety. Our recent nationwide research revealed that 38% of single Indians surveyed would not go on a date or have sex with someone who hasn’t received the COVID vaccine,” Priti Joshi, Vice President of Global Strategy and Operations said.

Bumble also introduced its new ‘Night In’ feature last month, targeted at virtual dating. The feature allows two Bumble matches to experience interactive games over a one-on-one video chat. Once both people are within their virtual game room, they will be presented with a virtual game and an explanation of the rules.