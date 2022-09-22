scorecardresearch
Bumble adds 30-second audio prompts: Here’s how it works

Bumble now lets users add 30-second audio clips and videos to their profile.

Here's how Bumble's new audio clip feature could help you. (Image Source: Bumble)

Dating app Bumble has launched a new feature on the platform that allows members to share a little more information about themselves with a voice recording. Called Audio Prompts, the feature will let users add a voice message up to 30 seconds long that will help potential matches know a bit more about them.

The feature is also present already on rival dating app Hinge. Bumble adds that the feature can be used to do anything from reveal personal details and singing abilities to the correct pronunciation of names and sharing interesting stories.

How to add audio prompts to your Bumble profile:

To add audio prompts, go to ‘Edit Profile’ and select ‘Profile Prompts’. Select one of the audio prompts to add your response. To start recording, hold down the microphone icon at the bottom of the screen.

Once you’ve finished, you can hear your recording and choose to save or re-record. Click ‘Save’ to add your audio prompt to your profile.

Adding videos to your profile

Bumble now also lets users add videos to their profile along with still pictures for a more personalised experience.

To upload a video, users can go to ‘Edit Profile’ and upload video as a new option in photo uploader. From the uploader, they can adjust and select any segment of a video up to 30 seconds long. After selecting a video, users can also select a particular frame from the video as a cover image for their profile. Videos can appear as the main profile photo or secondary photo with an option to mute or unmute audio.

