BSNL’s Eid combo offer of Rs 786 offers 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, and more

BSNL has introduced its festive combo voucher of Rs 786 for Idu’l Fitr. The offer comes with a validity of 150 days. Under this plan, BSNL GSM prepaid customers users will get 2GB data per day. This Combo Special Tariff Voucher (STV) also includes 100 SMSes per day, unlimited voice call in home local service area (LSA) and national roaming including Delhi and Mumbai (in MTNL network).

Do note the BSNL promotional combo voucher for Rs 786 can be availed within 15-days promotional period from June 12 to June 26. In total, the combo voucher offers 300GB data and 15000 SMSes. Users should keep in mind that BSNL only provides 2G/3G network service. BSNL’s Rs 786 offer is valid across India.

Earlier this week, BSNL launched a new Rs 149 pack for the FIFA World Cup 2018 to take on Reliance Jio’s Double Dhamaka offer. The new prepaid pack is available across all telecom circles. The BSNL Rs 149 prepaid pack offers 4GB of data per day. It will be valid for a total of 28 days. However, the plan will not be available for users in Delhi and Mumbai. It does not include free calls or SMS benefits.

Other prepaid plans from the state-owned telecom operator include Rs 98 plan that offers users 1.5GB data per day for 26 days. BSNL Rs 349 prepaid plan gives users 1GB of data per day, unlimited calls and comes with a validity period of 54 days.

