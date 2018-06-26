BSNL unveils Rs 1,999 prepaid plan with 730GB data, unlimited calling: Report

BSNL’s Rs 1,999 recharge pack offers 2GB daily data, unlimited calling as well as 100 SMS per day for 365 days. BSNL’s Rs 1,999 recharge pack offers 2GB daily data, unlimited calling as well as 100 SMS per day for 365 days.

BSNL has rolled out its new Rs 1,999 prepaid recharge offer, which comes with a validity of 365 days or one year. The offer will only be available in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles, according to a Telecom Talk report. Under this plan, the users will be offered a total of 730GB data as well as unlimited calling and SMS benefits. Do note that BSNL’s Rs 1,999 plan has been launched on a promotional basis and will be valid from June 25 to September 22.

BSNL’s Rs 1,999 recharge pack offers 2GB data per day for 365 days. It also includes unlimited voice calls without any limit along with 100 SMS per day. This means, users will get a total of 730GB data and 36,500 SMSes for the entire validity, under the plan. It is unclear at this point whether the plan will be rolled out for users in other circles, but unlimited calling benefit will not be available in Mumbai & Delhi circles.

BSNL’s plan competes with Reliance Jio’s long-term offer of Rs 1,999. Jio’s plan offers lower validity period and lesser data when compared to the new BSNL plan. However, it is worth noting that BSNL has 4G only in the Kerala circle, while Jio offers 4G to all its customers. Reliance Jio’s Rs 1,999 prepaid plan gives users a total of 125GB data for 180 days. The speed will reduce to 64 Kbps post exhaustion of the data limit. In addition, it comes bundled with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day as well as complimentary subscription to Jio’s suite of apps.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd