Jio GigaFiber effect: BSNL revamps Rs 1,045, Rs 1,395, Rs 1,895 FTTH Broadband plans with more data

State-owned telecom operator, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is reportedly said to have revamped its fiber broadband plans. According to a report from TelecomTalk, the telecom operator has upgraded three of its FTTH plans and increased the FUP data by up to 50GB. The report cites the BSNL FTTH plans Fibro BBG ULD 1045 CS48, BSNL Fibro BBG ULD 1395 CS49 and BSNL Fibro BBG ULD 1895 CS129 which are priced at Rs 1045, Rs 1,395 and Rs 1,895 now provide an additional 50GB than the earlier FUP.

BSNL Fibro BBG ULD 1045 CS48 plan that previously offered 100GB high-speed data, it now provides 150GB of FUP data with download speeds of 30Mbps for Rs. 1,045 per month, as per the report. Meanwhile, the Fibro BBG ULD 1395 CS49 is said to offer 200GB of FUP data per month at 40Mbps. Earlier, the plan used to provide 150GB of FUP data. Talking about the Fibro BBG ULD 1895 CS129 plan that earlier came with 200GB FUP limit, it is now said to offer 250GB of FUP at a maximum speed of 50Mbps.

Telecom Talk further cites that these BSNL FTTH Broadband plans offer unlimited voice calls to other BSNL numbers, unlimited voice calls to any network between 10:30PM and 06:00AM and free voice calling on Sundays. The download speed of all the three plans will drop down to 2Mbps post FUP limit. Apparently, the existing BSNL broadband users will get the revised FUP benefit from their next monthly rental while new customers shall get the benefits right away. Currently, the revised plans are said to be available only for Kerala circle.

While BSNL has not shared any official detail, the telecom operator likely seems to have revised its FTTH plans to take on Reliance Jio’s upcoming Jio GigaFiber. The company at its 41st Reliance Industries’ Limited (RIL) Annual General Meeting announced its JioGigaFiber service along with GigaRouter. The company is currently beta testing the service and users can register interest in JioGigaFiber from August 15.

