BSNL Onam Freedom Offer gives additional talk time: Here are all the benefits you can get

BSNL as part of celebrating Onam festival has announced Onam Freedom offer to provide additional talk-time for prepaid subscribers. The special Onam offer is available on prepaid mobile top-ups of Rs 220, Rs 550 and Rs 1,100. Notably, talk time of Rs 250, Rs 650 and Rs 1,350 respectively will be provided on these prepaid top-ups and it will be available from August 17 till August 23. In addition, a top-up of Rs 260 will offers users full talk value along with unlimited caller-tune selection.

Besides the additional talk-time offer on prepaid top-ups, the State-owned telecom operator has introduced Prepaid Combo Special Tariff voucher (STV) offering call and data benefits to prepaid users. The Rs 29 Combo STV pack comes with unlimited calls and data and free 100SMSes per day for a validity period of 4 days. Meanwhile, Rs 9 Combo STV pack provides unlimited calls and data, 100SMSes free for a validity of one day. Both the prepaid Combo STV bundle 2GB 3G data and it is available to prepaid subscribers till August 25.

BSNL recently announced a Rs 27 prepaid plan providing subscribers with 1GB data per day for seven days. The plan offers unlimited calling and 300SMS limit. The entry-level prepaid recharge is available across all circles where BSNL is operational. The plan does not include any FUP limit on unlimited calling benefits. However, the plan is not available for users in Delhi and Mumbai circle. Notably, the telecom operator has extended SMS benefits for postpaid users as well. BSNL Rs 399 postpaid plan now offers 100 free SMS per day.

