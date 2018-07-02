Reliance Jio effect: BSNL revises postpaid plans with unlimited data

BSNL will offer unlimited data on postpaid plans, as well as data add-on plans. BSNL will offer unlimited data on postpaid plans, as well as data add-on plans.

BSNL now offer unlimited data on postpaid plans, as well as data add-on plans. According to a report from TelecomTalk, the state-run telco has announced that all such plans will now offer a FUP speed of 40Kbps. This has been in effect on the mentioned plans from July 1. This change, though, does not bring any changes to BSNL’s postpaid or data add-on offerings.

BSNL’s postpaid plans start at Rs 99 and go up to Rs 1,525. While the Rs 99 plan offers 500GB of data per month, the Rs 1525 plan gives unlimited data with no FUP restrictions. Similarly, the data add-on packs start from Rs 50 and way up to Rs 1,711. The base Rs 50 plan gives 0.55GB data, while the Rs 666 data add-on offers 11GB on top of the existing data. It should be noted that all add-on data packs will now provide 40Kbps of speeds after FUP.

The latest move by BSNL is an attempt to make it competitive against both Reliance Jio and Vodafone. Reliance Jio, for instance, offers an unlimited pan-India monthly plan priced at Rs 199. It gives users 25GB of data per month, unlimited calling, 100SMSes per day, and access to Jio’s suite of apps.

In related news, BSNL introduced a new Rs 1,999 prepaid offer, which comes with a validity of 365 days. Under the plan, users are entitled to get 730GB of data, unlimited calls, and 100SMSes per day. The plan is currently available in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.

