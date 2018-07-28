BSNL launches Rs 75 prepaid recharge plan with 10GB data, unlimited calling, validity extension

BSNL Rs 75 prepaid plan can be extended by 90 days, if users recharge with the STVs of recharge value between Rs 98 and Rs 199. BSNL Rs 75 prepaid plan can be extended by 90 days, if users recharge with the STVs of recharge value between Rs 98 and Rs 199.

BSNL has launched prepaid recharge offer of Rs 75, which includes data as well as calling and SMS benefits. The plan called ‘BSNL Jeevitha Prepaid Plan’ is limited to Andhra Pradesh & Telangana circle. It comes with validity extension, which means customers can extend benefits of Rs 75 plan by recharging with the company’s other STVs. It is unclear if BSNL plans to introduce its Rs 75 prepaid offer in other circles across India.

BSNL Rs 75 recharge plan offers its customers 10GB data, unlimited voice calls as well as 500 SMSes. Do note that the free calling benefit will not be applicable in Mumbai and Delhi circles. The validity is 15 days. However, users can extend the validity of this plan by up to 180 days. This was reported by Telecom Talk.

BSNL Rs 75 prepaid plan can be extended by 90 days, if users recharge with the STVs of recharge value between Rs 98 and Rs 199. If recharge value is above Rs 200, the validity of Rs 75 plan will be extended by 180 days. According to the report, plans that are eligible for validity extension include, Rs 98, Rs 99, Rs 118, Rs 139, Rs 187, Rs 198, Rs 319, Rs 333, Rs 339, Rs 349, Rs 395, Rs 444, Rs 447 and Rs 551.

BSNL recently rolled out its internet telephony service ‘Wings’. According to a PTI report, the service received over 4,000 bookings since two weeks of launch. BSNL Wings will allow users to dial any phone number in India by using internet service or wi-fi of any telecom operator, through a mobile app. Customers will need to pay annual fee of Rs 1,099. The app will be linked to a mobile number that will be issued by BSNL and it is not mandatory for Wings app user to apply for company’s mobile and landline connection separately.

