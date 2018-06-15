BSNL increases data benefits of unlimited combo prepaid plans to 2GB

BSNL has reportedly increased the data benefits of its unlimited combo prepaid plans to 2GB, compared to 1GB and 1.5GB data previously. According to a report in TelecomTalk, the data benefits have been increased for a total of five prepaid combo packs, which include, Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666 and Rs 999 plans. While Rs 186, Rs 429, and Rs 999 plans previously offered a total of 1GB data for the entire validity period, the Rs 485 and Rs 666 packs offered 1.5GB data. Though the plans have different validity periods, the total data offering is now 2GB.

Do note that BSNL’s double data offer has been unveiled on a promotional basis for 60 days. After June 18, the data benefits will be revised to original. BSNL’s unlimited combo offers also come bundled with unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls as well as 100 SMS per day. The offer will be effective from June 18 and the plans differ in Kerala circle.

BSNL’s Rs 186 plan comes with a validity of 28 days, while the Rs 429 will be valid for 81 days. The company’s Rs 485 and Rs 666 plan offers validity of 90 days and 129 days respectively. BSNL’s Rs 999 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 180 days. BSNL prepaid customers get truly unlimited data with the company’s Rs 186 and Rs 999 recharge offers, which means data will be offered at 40 Kbps speed post exhaustion of daily data limit of the plan.

Earlier this week, BSNL rolled out its festive combo voucher of Rs 786 for Idu’l Fitr. The 15-days promotional offer comes with a validity of 150 days and can be availed from June 12 to June 26. Under this plan, BSNL GSM prepaid customers users will get 2GB data per day. This Combo Special Tariff Voucher (STV) also includes 100 SMSes per day, unlimited voice call in home local service area (LSA) and national roaming including Delhi and Mumbai (in MTNL network).

