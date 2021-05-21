Blue Tick: Twitter restarts account verification

Earlier this year, the Centre had introduced guidelines to contain the misuse of social media platforms. Among various measures, the social media rules issued by the IT Ministry called for platforms to look at offering a voluntary user verification mechanism to those who wish to verify their accounts.

After a three-year pause, Twitter started rolling out its application process on Thursday for public to allow users to have their accounts on the microblogging site verified and sport the ‘blue tick’. It also said it has started removing the verified badge from those accounts that no longer meet the updated criteria for verification.

Earlier this year, the Centre had introduced guidelines to contain the misuse of social media platforms. Among various measures, the social media rules issued by the IT Ministry called for platforms to look at offering a voluntary user verification mechanism to those who wish to verify their accounts. Such users will be provided an appropriate mechanism to verify their accounts and provided with a demonstrable and visible mark of verification, the rules had said.

To qualify for verification, Twitter accounts must belong to one of the six categories: government; companies/brands/organisations; news organisations and journalists; entertainment; sports and gaming; and activists/organisers/other influential individuals. However, Twitter said it plans to introduce more categories later this year. With the application launch, Twitter is introducing guidelines for verified accounts. These guidelines “are intended to encourage healthy conversations for the betterment of the Twitter community overall,” it said.