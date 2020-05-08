How to block someone on WhatsApp

Here’s how you can easily block any person on WhatsApp. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola) Here’s how you can easily block any person on WhatsApp. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps across the world. It lets you connect with your friends and family over text, voice and video. However, sometimes your mobile number gets to people you do not want to talk to or gets added into a promotional list. This is when you just want to stop receiving messages from these contacts.

To stop receiving messages from these contacts, you can simply block them on WhatsApp.

Note, blocking the WhatsApp contact will not deliver any texts, the contact tries to send to you. The contact will also not be able to see your details like your last online status, display picture, description and more. You will also not be able to send them any messages, without unlocking them.

How to block a contact on WhatsApp (iOS)

* Open WhatsApp and head over to the chat of the person who you want to block.

* Now tap on their name/number and open the contact info page.

Also Read: WhatsApp guide for your parents: How to get started and connect with loved ones

* Scroll down and tap the ‘Block this contact’ button.

* It will ask you for a confirmation, that if you want to block the contact or not.

* Press confirm to block the contact.

How to block a contact on WhatsApp (Android)

Click on the ‘More’ option and select the ‘Block’ option. Click on the ‘More’ option and select the ‘Block’ option.

* Open WhatsApp and head over to the chat of the person who you want to block.

* Now tap on the three dots that are located on the top right corner of the chatbox.

Also Read: WhatsApp multi-device support coming soon: How will it work? rollout timeline?

* Click on the ‘More’ option and select the ‘Block’ option.

* It will then ask you for a confirmation, which when provided will block the contact.

To unblock the contact, just open the chatbox window and press the unblock notification that is showing inside of the chatbox.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd