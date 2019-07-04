Beware of fake messages: WhatsApp is not shutting down nor do you have to pay

Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram faced global outage recently with users complaining of issues with uploading or sending images on the platforms. Facebook later said that the issues were due to maintenance operation and has been fixed, but thanks to the outage, many users started receiving fake messages saying WhatsApp has been banned or will be charged for in the future.

To make the messages legit, some even came with ‘Thank you — Google’ sign-off. It should be noted that the messages are fake and WhatsApp has not been banned or will be shut down 11:30 pm to 6 am daily, as some messages say. WhatsApp services will also not be charged for and will remain free. The messages are fake and should be ignored as the company has not made any such official announcement.

The outage, Facebook has said, was due to a bug, which was accidentally triggered during a routine maintenance operation. The servers were back on 100 per cent later in the night. The issue impacted users in India as well as in the US and Europe. On WhatsApp, many users complained they were not able to send or download images sent to them by contacts.

A fake message claimed that WhatsApp will be shut down from 11:30 pm to 6 am every day and this was directed by the central government. It urged people to forward the message or else their WhatsApp account will be deactivated and they will be charged a certain amount to activate.

To make users believe of the legitimacy, it also adds that they are aware of the “issue involving the pictures updates not showing”. WhatsApp will remain free only for those who are “avid users” for which they will need to forward the message, it reads. The other message simply talks about WhatsApp being banned for a week and asks people to forward to friends.

Again, Facebook-owned WhatsApp has not officially said anything about the service being charged or banned, so messages claiming this should not be forwarded as they are fake. Neither the central government nor Google have been circulating messages that indicate this. Not the first time that an outage has become an opportunity for hackers to circulate fake messages, but some of these messages might look similar to what was forwarded in the past in such situations.