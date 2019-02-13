Best five dating apps in India for Valentine’s Day 2019: Tinder, Bumble, Happn and more

Tinder, Hppn, Truly Madly are among the most popular dating apps in India. Aisle is another app that helps people find a match along with Woo. With Bumble, women are at the center as the conversation can only be initiated by a woman. Those looking for a date this Valentine’s Day, there is still time to find a match. From creating a profile to how to find a match, we look at everything you need to know about the best five dating apps in India.

Advertising

Tinder

Tinder is arguably the most popular dating app in India thanks to its ease of use. You need to have a Facebook account to create a profile on Tinder and get started. The signing up process is a little less complicated with options to fill in your photos, gender, distance, age range.

Once your profile is made, just swipe right to connect to a match. Then there is paid subscription, Tinder Plus starting at Rs 650 per month, which gives access to features like Boost and Super Like. While Boost essentially makes one’s profile stand out by pinning it at the top in their area for half an hour, Super Like lets the other person notice that you have liked them, when your profile appears.

Tinder also has a Gold service with unlimited Likes, five Super Likes a day, the ability to rewind if you have accidentally liked someone, and a Boost per month.

Advertising

Bumble

In the case of heterosexual matches, only women can start a conversation and men have 24 hours to respond, which is also the highlight of the Bumble app. Launched by Tinder co-founder, Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble also helps people make friends using a feature called Bumble BFF or connect for professional communication with Bumble Bizz.

Just like Tinder, Bumble is also location-based and available Android as well as iOS. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Bumble introduced Spotlight, a feature like Tinder’s Boost, that highlights the user’s profile to be seen by more people.

For same-sex matches, a person has 24 hours to message or the connection expires and the other user has 24 hours to respond.

Bumble Boost is the service’s subscription package. Bumble Coins are single and multi-use paid feature, which can be bought through in-app purchases. So for instance, one will need to pay Bumble coins to use Spotlight.

Truly Madly

Truly Madly works on a ‘Trust Score’ system, which a stand out feature for the service. The feature lets people rate you on the basis of your interactions with them, in an effort to make the profiles more credible. Plus, users get Trust Score for when they add their Facebook or LinkedIn profile or ID, etc to curb fake profiles.

While signing up, you are also needed to choose your hobbies (at least three) from a series of hashtags such as #TravelBuff, #Artsy, #Foodie or you can add your own. There is also the option of adding a short 15-second video to complete your profile.

The verification process is a bit tedious. The matches are based on proximity as well as the number of mutual friends in your Facebook profiles. You can view pictures, read about their hobbies, job description, age etc and choose ‘tick’ or ‘cross’ to accept or reject.

Truly Madly’s paid service, Select starts at Rs 599 per week, and includes features like ad-free experience, priority to profile as well as access to more profiles daily to match. The subscription for four weeks will cost Rs 1,196.

Happn

Happn is more local where you get a chance to connect people you have crossed paths with in real life. Of course, both the parties need to have Happn app downloaded on their phone and Facebook is required to sign up for the service.

By detecting location, the app also tells you how many times and where you have crossed paths with the other user. For the conversation to happen, both the parties must connect. There is this option of sending secret like or saying ‘Hi’ to connect to people. You can connect only with people who like you back.

Happn Essential premium subscription lets users send unlimited ‘Hi’ to people and also see who secretly liked their profile. The premium service will cost Rs 790 per month.

Aisle

Aisle, again, is for people who are looking for something a little more serious than casual dating. So the app has a comprehensive questionnaire that one needs to fill for signing up, which is verified after which the user can join the platform. The aim is to get to people connect online to go on “meaningful offline dates”.

Advertising

Aisle’s subscription service is not cheap by any standards. Once the trial period is over, users can select from several plans to send invites to other users. The cheapest Rs 1,999 plan allows one to send three invites. For Rs 3,999, one can send invites to seven users.