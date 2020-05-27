Graphic novels to Japanese Manga, these apps can give you your daily fix of comics

If you are into comics and graphic novels, then we can help you with the best comic reading apps to kill the boredom during the lockdown. (Image credit: Marvel) If you are into comics and graphic novels, then we can help you with the best comic reading apps to kill the boredom during the lockdown. (Image credit: Marvel)

Comic books, or the long-form graphic novels, have a special place in pop culture. They are just like traditional novels but follow a visual medium, the graphic narrative to move a story. While accessing a book store is still tough despite some of them opening up for business in the past few weeks, for lovers of comics, there are some apps that offer digital versions.

Whether you are a first-time reader or ardent comic fan, these comic book readers offer popular comics from publishers like DC, Marvel and Image as well as from smaller publishers like Alterna and Boom.

ComiXology (iOS, Android)

Amazon-owned ComiXology is a great place to buy and download comic books and graphic novels. You can browse for comics, graphic novels, manga from both big and small publishers. Comics can be bought per title or else you can subscribe to ComiXology for $5.99 a month which gives access to unlimited comics. Unfortunately, Amazon does not offer ComiXology Unlimited outside of the US. ComiXology also has a good selection of free comics. One annoying thing about the app is that direct purchase is tough for iOS users. You have to download them through the Comixology website, which is really frustrating. However, Android users can purchase the titles directly from the app.

Heard about motion comics before? Heard about motion comics before?

Madefire (iOS, Android)

Madefire’s biggest highlight is the catalog of “motion comics”, which essentially combine visual effects, sound effects, and animated transitions to deliver a rich digital comic experience. The app offers a wide selection of comics from top publishers, though it falls short compared to what ComiXology has to offer. You can browse both free and paid comics. A lot of popular DC Comics’ titles are priced in the range of Rs 79. I was astonished to see free comics from Archie’s expansive catalog.

Are you a true Avengers fan? Are you a true Avengers fan?

Marvel Unlimited (iOS, Android)

If you are a true blue fan of Avengers and X-Men, Marvel Unlimited is for you. For a monthly fee of $10, you get access to up to 27,000 Marvel Comics, both new and old titles. New users get a one-week free trial, though. Reading comics in the app is easy. The app also offers an offline mode, through which you can save 12 issues for offline reading on any device you use. Currently, Marvel is offering free access to some of their most popular stories including the 16-issue Avengers Vs. X-Men saga, the entire Civil War chronicle, Captain America: Winter Soldier, and many more.

DC Comics’ official app is heaven for a diehard Batman fan. DC Comics’ official app is heaven for a diehard Batman fan.

DC Comics (iOS, Android)

DC Comics, the original home of Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman, has a wide selection of curated comics. While most titles are paid, the app has a separate selection of free comics. The app has a large library of DC comic books including old ones. The app’s user interface is easy to navigate, and you can read comics in full-screen or night mode. One of the good things about the app is that you can create your own collections of comic books segregated by genres and your personal favourite ones.

Shonen Jump is perhaps the best app to read Japanese Manga. Shonen Jump is perhaps the best app to read Japanese Manga.

Shonen Jump (iOS, Android)

If you have a fascination to read Japanese comics or manga as they are known in Japan, Shonen Jump is the best place to read Japanese comics. With over 10,000 manga comic books to choose from, Shonen Jump gives access to access to weekly chapter releases of its current ongoing manga series with full English translation. The best part of Shonen Jump is the cost of subscription which is a mere $2 per month. Paying $2 per month for the app is no brainer. After all, Shonen Jump is home to My Hero Academia and Dragon Ball.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd