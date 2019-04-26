Avenger’s Endgame easter egg on Google, make half of the search results vanish

Avengers: Endgame is one of the biggest superhero movie to grace the big screen to date from Marvel. It is the sequel to last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, where we saw Thanos, the ‘Mad Titan’ make the finger snap that killed off half of the Marvel universe. Google is capitalising on this opportunity and has planted an easter egg for the finger snap into its search algorithm.

Now, you can type in the search term ‘Thanos’ on Google on any of your devices. In the search results, you will see the ‘Infinity Gauntlet’ on the right-hand side. When you click will on the Infinity Gauntlet, this will run a snap animation with half of the search results vanishing just like in Avengers: Infinity War. You can see the search results vanishing in the air, similar to how the characters vanished at the end of the last Avengers movie when Thanos snapped his finger after gaining access to all the stones on his Infinity Gauntlet.

The interesting bit is that even the Wikipedia page for Thanos will disappear from the results. To get back the results, you can simply click the ‘Infinity Gauntlet’ once again, which will glow and make all the results reappear. Let’s hope that just like all the search results are back, all of the characters that died in Infinity War might return in Endgame.

This might be the newest easter egg that the search engine giant has integrated into its search algorithm. The company is no stranger to adding easter eggs for its users to find and have some fun. If you want to try out some other easter eggs try typing in ‘askew’ or ‘do a barrel roll’ into Google.

This is not the only thing Google is doing to promote Avengers: Endgame. The company has also partnered with Marvel Studios to add a new Avengers Endgame Playmoji pack on Pixel 3 phones. Early movie goers have also reported that many characters in the movie are using Pixel 3 smartphones.