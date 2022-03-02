Assembly Elections 2022: How to get viral WhatsApp messages fact-checked

As the last phase of assembly elections continues in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, WhatsApp is highlighting tips on how users can avoid fake messages and which helplines they can rely on to get these fact-checked on the platform. The Assembly election results come out on March 10 for the states of Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, which have all gone to vote.

Users should note that there are 10 independent fact-checking organisations on WhatsApp in India that are certified by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN). These organisations help users identify, review and verify information in order to check the spread of misinformation on the platform.

Also for some forwarded messages, WhatsApp does show a magnifying symbol next to it, letting users do a Google search to verify the authenticity of these. However, it only applies to viral text messages, and not videos or pictures.

Meanwhile, users in these states can contact the following tiplines on WhatsApp to verify potentially misleading content including photos, videos and even voice recordings that might be false:

AFP +91 95999 73984

Boom +91 77009-06111 / +91 77009-06588

Fact Crescendo +91 90490 53770

Factly +91 92470 52470

India Today +91 7370-007000

Newschecker +91 99994 99044

Newsmobile +91 11 7127 9799

Quint Webqoof +91 96436 51818

The Healthy Indian Project +91 85078 85079

Vishvas News +91 92052 70923 / +91 95992 99372

The above tiplines are available in English and 11 Indian languages, according to the company. Users can also verify information by texting The Poynter Institute’s IFCN chatbot by saving the number +1 (727) 2912606 as a contact and texting “Hi” to it on WhatsApp to get a message or any information validated. The chatbot connects users to independent fact-checkers in more than 70 countries.

WhatsApp is the most preferred messaging platform in India with over 400 million users, but it is also notorious for fake news and misinformation spreading quickly. In the past, false rumours have also spread on the platform, which lead to lynchings and deaths, and these were often traced to false messages that went viral on WhatsApp.

Meta-owned WhatsApp has also deployed advanced spam detection technology that works round the clock to spot and take action against accounts engaged in automated and bulk messaging.