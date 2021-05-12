scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
90% of Indians think video calls help them combat loneliness: Zoom study

A new study suggests that 90 per cent of people feel video conferences help them combat feelings of loneliness.

Mumbai |
May 12, 2021 12:40:25 pm
Ever since the pandemic first pushed people into their homes, forcing them to take care of work from their residences, video conferencing tools like Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Zoom have been playing key roles.

Although initially frowned upon during the early COVID months due to video calls being synonymous with the whole ‘stay-at-home’ ideal, what people think about such tools has now begun to change. A new study by Zoom and Qualtrics research suggests that a large number of Indians now think that video conferences are actually helping with people feeling lonely during the lockdown.

92 per cent of respondents in the study agreed that video conferences give everyone an opportunity to participate during meetings, and 90 per cent of people feel that video conferences help them combat feelings of loneliness.

92 per cent of respondents in the study agreed that virtual and remote activities have helped them stay connected with others during this period. 75 per cent of respondents said that these activities helped them improve emotional health.

“The usage of video calls has increased exponentially by not just GenZ, but senior citizens too. The level of interactivity and connected world experience in a video call is unmatched by audio, which is critical not just for the experience but also for mental health,” Sameer Raje, General Manager & Head of Zoom, India said. “The visual factor completely changes the game, more so in the current remote working situation as well as the emerging hybrid world,” Raje added.

The study also suggests that video conferences will play a huge role in the future of business and the hybrid workspace. As per the study, 50 per cent of respondents revealed to have used video calls for business purposes and about 52 per cent appreciate having a choice between virtual and physical meetings as they feel that “hybrid workplaces will save time and provide convenience”. When it comes to business travel, 39 per cent expect to travel more post-pandemic, while 37 per cent expect less travel than pre-Covid times.

