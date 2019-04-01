April Fool’s Day: OnePlus Warp Car, Google Tulip and Gboard spoon bending edition

It’s April Fools’ Day and once again, tech companies are trying to convince audiences around the world that their jokes are funny. While Microsoft has actually banned any April Fools’ Day pranks from the company, Google is still at it, and so is OnePlus. Google has actually introduces Snakes on the Google Maps app, which is admittedly a lot more fun to play, along with ideas like Google Tulip from Google Netherlands, a Gboard spoon-bending version from the Japan team. OnePlus wants to convince that it is releasing a car for medium-height people. Here’s a look at the April Fools’ Day pranks so far.

OnePlus Warp Car

Move along Tesla, OnePlus says it is building a Warp Car, which will be an electric supercar. The company is even asking people to participate on Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag #WarpCar and promising them they will win one.

OnePlus is taking this prank pretty seriously, and says the Warp Car has been printed using SLS 3D and ABS 3D printing. It claims people can build on the design at home, adding new features and replacing worn out parts. Sure, sounds convenient.

OnePlus goes further and says their car of the future has no steering wheel, and instead relies on smartphones for in-car control. Of course, the way some people drive in India, you’d think they are actually relying on their phones, rather than a steering for control.

“Front and rear-facing cameras are also put to use with in-car selfies automatically captured when you’re looking especially good, and from its position in the steering wheel the rear-facing camera can take great pictures of the dials and a bit of the dashboard,” says OnePlus.

Oh and what does this fabulous car run on? OnePlus’ Warp Car Charge of course, with the company promising a day’s power in just 20 minutes. Oh there’s one problem though, you need to be a minimum of 5ft 6-inches to use the car given the position of the pedals. Oh and you can’t be taller than 5ft 8in, otherwise you might be stuck. Thank goodness OnePlus didn’t add weight recommendations to this incredible car.

Google Tulip

The Google Netherlands team is clearly obsessed with Tulips as is evident from their April Fools’ Day prank, which is the “Talk to Tulip Translator”. The claim your Google Assistant on phones and Home speakers will now be able to understand tulips, allowing translation between Tulipish and dozens of human languages. We didn’t know that Tulips had their own language, but that’s what AI apparently claims to understand.

Google says users will have to say “Talk to Tulip Translator” on their Assistant to activate this feature. We still think that the self-driving bicycle from Netherlands from April Fools’ Day 2016 was funnier.

Gboard spoon bending edition

The Google Japan team has a new version of Japanese Input for Gboard app and this is called the Spoon bending Version. Basically Google is replacing your keyboard with a spoon, which has a chipset inside it. You would have to bend the spoon and the keyboard will recognise the input based on what angle you rely on. We’re guessing this will be a lot more convenient than current keyboards, where all letters, punctuation marks are laid out so clearly.