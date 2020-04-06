Still wondering what movies, TV shows to stream and where? These apps can help

Flixjini to JustWatch, these are the online streaming guides to rely on if you are confused about what to watch and where. Flixjini to JustWatch, these are the online streaming guides to rely on if you are confused about what to watch and where.

With the coronavirus pandemic and its ensuing lockdown, online streaming seems to be the new winner. In India, we have just seen the launch of Disney+Hotstar, which brings all the Disney+ original content to the market and will compete with existing services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Voot, and others.

While the abundance of streaming services is good news for customers in India, it can often be confusing to figure out where a particular piece of content is available and more importantly, whether a movie or TV show is worth watching. Thankfully there are services which can make this sorting process easier. Here’s a look at three you can consider:

JustWatch

This is the most popular service out there and available on the web, and there are dedicated apps on Android and iOS as well. There’s no doubt that JustWatch has seen a jump in traffic ever since the covid-19 lockdowns began. In mid-March, the company saw a 60 per cent jump in traffic from India, in countries like Spain, France and Italy it has seen a jump of more than 100 per cent in traffic.

So what is JustWatch? This is an international streaming guide which lets you find something great to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc. The good part is that for India JustWatch has all the major services covered and not just the big international names.

JioCinema, Zee5, ErosNow, Google Play Movies, etc are all covered, so if some content is available on these, you can find it easily.

In the JustWatch app, you can set up which services you subscribe to and widen search for any any piece of content. If a movie is not available on a streaming service and only comes on Google Play or iTunes, then JustWatch also reflects the price for renting and buying that content.

You can also see the Rotten Tomatoes rating for any movie or TV show. It will also under which resolutions you can stream a particular piece of content, be it SD, HD or 4K.

Flixjini

Flixjini is an India-based content discovery platform for movies and series across all major streaming providers. Flixjini was recently limited to the web, but the company has now introduced Android and iOS apps as well.

The app is India-focused and when you set up you can also choose from several language options such as Hindi, English, Tamil, Punjabi, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Asian Foreign Language, European Foreign Languages and Indian regional languages.

So if you consume content across a variety of languages, this is another good service to consider, considering the India-heavy focus. It also shows reviews, ratings around any content that you plan to watch.

Another good aspect is that Flixjini will show the monthly cost of a streaming service when you search for the content. For instance, if a show is available on Amazon Prime Video, it reflects the monthly cost as well for the service.

Reelgood

Reelgood is another popular service to consider, though this does not have such a strong India focus. When setting up you can add the list of services you subscribe to and it will showcase and recommend content from there. From an India perspective, there is Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and Apple TV+. ReelGood has plenty of recommendations, but the focus is more for the US market, so it might not be so relevant for India audiences.

