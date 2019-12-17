Apps of the decade: Facebook family leads, Subway Surfers most downloaded game

Facebook was the most downloaded app of the decade worldwide, followed by Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp Messenger. (Image: App Annie) Facebook was the most downloaded app of the decade worldwide, followed by Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp Messenger. (Image: App Annie)

As the decade comes to an end, Facebook was the most downloaded apps worldwide, followed by Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp Messenger, according to data by App Annie. The most downloaded app game from 2010 to 2019 was Subway Surfers, an old favourite accounting for over 15 per cent of its downloads on Google Play Store and App Store.

According to the report, social media apps were downloaded the most globally and take the top seven spots in the top ten list which is not surprising, given that the Facebook family has user base running into billions. Instagram took the fourth spot followed by Snapchat, Skype, and TikTok.

When it comes to Consumer spend, Netflix topped the list of the decade, which means consumers worldwide spent the most time on Netflix in the last decade. Tinder was the leading dating app of the decade and second when it comes to overall Consumer spend ranking. Pandora Music, Tencent Video, and LINE took the third, fourth and fifth spots respectively. At the sixth position was iQIYI, while Spotify took the seventh spot.

Coming to app games, Subway Surfers was the most downloaded, while Clash of Clans took the lead when it comes to Consumer spend. The second most downloaded app in the decade globally was Candy Crush Saga, which also was the third in terms of Consumer spend.

“Clash of Clans and Candy Crush Saga stand out as the only 2 apps to appear on both the top apps by downloads and consumer spend lists,” read the report. Clash of Clans was the fifth most downloaded app of the decade worldwide.

Among other app games among the most downloaded is Temple Run 2 at the third and My Talking Tom at the fourth spots respectively. Monster Strike took the second spot in terms of Consumer spend followed bt Candy Crush Saga, Puzzle & Dragons as well as Fate/Grand Order. Pokemon Go also made it to the list at the eighth spot. PUBG Mobile did not make it to the list.

