Apple iOS 15.4 loads a bunch of emojis for the times we live in

Apple’s iOS 15.4 update rolled out for users on Tuesday and while all the focus was on how Face ID will work with masks on, it does bring other important changes: new emojis.

According to Apple, iOS 15.4 features more than 37 new emojis, including faces, hand gestures, and household objects. Users can also choose separate skin tones for each hand in the handshake emoji. The new emojis include a melting face one, a face with a peeking eye, a face holding back tears among others.

Here’s a look at the new emojis part of iOS 15.4 and where you might end up using them.

Face Emojis

The iOS 15.4 beta includes seven new smiley emojis, according to emojipedia. There’s the melting face emoji, which frankly can set the mood for all of us in the coming summer months, given we will all be melting in some form thanks to global warming.

There’s also the emoji with a ‘Face with Peeking Eye’, which is supposed to be used when one wants to look away from something frightening or embarrassing. The emoji should be useful when reading some of the unbelievable WhatsApp messages that tend to get forwarded.

The seven new face emojis from Apple. (Express photo) The seven new face emojis from Apple. (Express photo)

Then there’s the ‘Face Holding Back Tears’ emoji, which can be used for a range of emotions. More specifically when ‘Work from Home’ finally ends and the 5-day mandatory office attendance marks a return. The new ‘Face with Diagonal Mouth’ can also be used to express the same set of feelings.

The ‘Face with Open Eyes and Hand Over Mouth’, is also new and supposed to have a more neutral expression compared to the previous design. This is also used to express shock and surprise. We think it will be very useful when one looks at one’s investment portfolio these days.

Apple has also added a ‘Dotted Line Face’ emoji which is supposed to be used to represent something invisible. It can also be used to represent depression and isolation, according to emojipedia.

There’s also a saluting face emoji with the right-hand saluting, meant as a sign of respect.

The other object and hand emojis from Apple. (Express Photo) The other object and hand emojis from Apple. (Express Photo)

Other emojis

The update also includes new hand gestures, which includes one emoji where the index finger is pointing at the viewer, like in the iconic Uncle Sam poster. There’s also an emoji where hands are joined together in the shape of a heart. In case you are bored of typing black, purple and red hearts in comments, you can use this one instead.

Then there’s the one hand emoji with index finger and thumb crossed, while the rest of the hand makes a fist. Apparently, this is a finger heart popularised by South Korean celebs, so all K-drama fans can use this liberally. For some of us, this gesture will be better used in the context of money or rather the lack of it.

The list of hand emojis also include rightwards and leftwards hand along with palm up and palm down hand. Apple has also added support for different skin tones in all the handshake and new hand emojis for better inclusivity.

Other inclusive emojis include a person with a crown, a pregnant person, as well as a new pregnant man. There’s also a troll emoji with the update. Very useful, if you are a woman journalist using Twitter.

Other objects in the list are coral, lotus, empty nest and then a nest with eggs, red beans, pouring liquid, jar, playground slide, wheel, ring buoy, Hamsa (which is hand with an eye on the palm), mirror ball, low battery, crutch, X-Ray, bubbles, Identification Card and Heavy Equals Sign, according to emojipedia.